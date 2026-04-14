Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2026) - Beyond the Swag: Merch is Media, has officially launched a new podcast for entrepreneurs, marketers, and brand builders who are rethinking how merchandise can be used as a strategic driver of visibility, connection, and revenue.

Beyond The Swag

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The podcast is built around a central idea: that merchandise is no longer just a promotional tool, but a form of media. Each episode explores how physical products can act as a distribution channel for a brand's message-extending reach, reinforcing identity, and creating deeper relationships with audiences beyond traditional digital marketing.

Through conversations with founders, operators, and marketing leaders, Beyond the Swag: Merch is Media breaks down how companies are using merch to influence perception, build communities, and create memorable brand experiences. The show highlights real-world strategies that move beyond surface-level branding and into intentional, system-driven growth.

"Merch is no longer just swag-it's media," says Patrick. "It's how brands stay present, build connection, and create influence in a crowded market."

What Sets Beyond the Swag: Merch is Media Apart

Merch as a Strategic Channel: The podcast reframes merchandise as a core component of marketing and brand strategy, not an afterthought.

The podcast reframes merchandise as a core component of marketing and brand strategy, not an afterthought. Real-World Applications: Episodes feature founders and marketers actively using merch to drive engagement, retention, and revenue.

Episodes feature founders and marketers actively using merch to drive engagement, retention, and revenue. Brand and Community Focus: Conversations highlight how products can strengthen brand identity and foster deeper audience relationships.

Conversations highlight how products can strengthen brand identity and foster deeper audience relationships. Built for Modern Brand Builders: The show speaks directly to businesses looking for alternative marketing strategies that extend beyond digital channels.

As brands continue to compete for attention in increasingly saturated online spaces, Beyond the Swag: Merch is Media provides insight into how physical products can serve as a long-term, scalable medium for communication and influence.

About Kevin Patrick

Kevin Patrick is the host of Beyond the Swag: Merch is Media podcast and a leading voice in redefining how brands use merchandise as a growth and communication channel. Through his work, he helps businesses move beyond traditional promotional thinking and leverage merch as a strategic asset for visibility, engagement, and long-term brand positioning.

Kevin's approach focuses on turning physical products into extensions of a brand's identity and message-helping companies create deeper connections with their audiences while building scalable marketing systems that go beyond digital noise.

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