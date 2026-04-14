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ACCESS Newswire
14.04.2026 19:38 Uhr
187 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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B&N Mining, Inc. Advances Toward Becoming America's Next Domestic Tungsten Producer

INDIAN WELLS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / Rand Mining District, California - B&N Mining, Inc. ("B&N" or the "Company") today announced its advancement toward near-term tungsten production in the United States, positioning the Company to become America's next domestic tungsten producer.

The Company is advancing toward becoming a fully integrated U.S. owned tungsten producer capable of supporting a domestic supply chain from production through processing. The United States currently relies on foreign sources for approximately 80 - 90% of it's tungsten supply, creating significant economic and national security vulnerabilities.

The Company is currently targeting initial production in the second half of 2027, subject to customary development and financing timelines.

Tungsten is essential to national defense, aerospace, advanced manufacturing, and energy applications. Despite its strategic importance, the United States remains heavily reliant on foreign supply, creating both economic and national security risks. B&N Mining is focused on addressing this imbalance.

A Fully American Operation

B&N Mining is a 100% U.S.-owned and operated company, with its flagship asset located entirely within the prolific Rand Mining District. With full operational control and a commitment to domestic production, the Company is developing a vertically integrated platform designed to support a long-term, secure tungsten supply chain for U.S. industry.

Significant and Expandable Resource Base

The Company's recently completed NI 43-101 technical report outlines a current resource of approximately 28 million pounds of contained tungsten trioxide (WO3), building on the legacy of the Rand Mining District, which historically one of the largest tungsten-producing regions in the world.

More importantly, the resource remains open for expansion. Known mineralization is not fully constrained, and B&N controls additional prospective ground adjacent to the current resource. Ongoing exploration efforts are aimed at unlocking broader district scale potential.

Advancing Toward U.S. Regulatory Alignment

In parallel with its Canadian disclosure framework, B&N Mining is preparing an S-K 1300 technical report in accordance with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) standards. This initiative underscores the Company's commitment to transparency, regulatory rigor, and readiness for U.S. capital markets. The S-K 1300 technical report is expected to be completed in early May 2026.

Positioned for a Critical Moment

As global supply chains evolve and the urgency of domestic resource independence grows, B&N Mining is strategically positioned at the forefront of a new era in American mining. By reestablishing tungsten production on U.S. soil, the Company aims to strengthen national resilience while creating meaningful economic opportunity.

Leadership Commentary

"We believe B&N Mining represents more than just a mining project-we are part of a strategic solution," said Robert Binkele, Chief Executive Officer of B&N Mining, Inc.

"Our objective is clear: to help reestablish a reliable, fully domestic tungsten supply chain while creating long-term value for our shareholders and supporting critical U.S. industries. With a substantial resource base and a defined path toward regulatory alignment, we are building what we believe can become America's premier tungsten platform."

Looking Ahead

With a strong resource base, a defined regulatory pathway, and a clear domestic strategy, B&N Mining is positioned to play a critical role in rebuilding the domestic tungsten supply chain. The Company remains focused on advancing its project toward production and its long-term vision of becoming a cornerstone supplier of tungsten trioxide in the United States.

About B&N Mining, Inc.

B&N Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based resource company focused on the exploration and development of tungsten, gold, and silver assets in California's Rand Mining District. The Company is committed to responsible mining practices, strengthening domestic supply chains, and delivering long-term value through disciplined resource development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding future production, resource expansion, regulatory filings, and market positioning. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings and disclosures for additional information.

Contact

Robert Binkele
760-409-7117
info@bnmininginc.com

SOURCE: B&N Mining, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/bandn-mining-inc.-advances-toward-becoming-americas-next-domesti-1157198

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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