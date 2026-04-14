WGI Inc.: WGI Welcomes Tom Unruh, PE, as Director, MEP Engineering

Tom Unruh, PE, joins WGI as Director, MEP Engineering, strengthening the firm's strategic growth initiatives across the Texas A/E/C market.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / Marc Remmert, PE, Vice President, Buildings Division Leader, proudly announces that Tom Unruh, PE, PMP, DBIA, has joined WGI as Director, MEP Engineering within the Buildings Division. Tom will be based in WGI's Austin, Texas office, supporting the firm's continued growth and technical excellence across the region.

Tom strengthens WGI's already formidable position as a leader in MEP engineering and building systems design. He brings extensive experience leading and delivering complex, mission-critical projects across public, private, and federal sectors. His portfolio spans healthcare, data centers, corporate offices, and multi-site campus facilities, with expertise guiding projects from initial vision through design, construction, and owner operations while ensuring compliance and constructability.

Tom's career includes senior leadership roles overseeing large-scale capital programs and facility renovations for some of San Antonio's most recognized institutions. Most notably, he served as Executive Director for University Health System's Capital Improvement Project in Bexar County, one of the most significant healthcare infrastructure initiatives in the region.

His experience also includes multiple high-profile projects for USAA in San Antonio, where he served as Director of Engineering, Design, and Construction - Project Delivery. These projects ranged from large-scale workplace to infrastructure upgrades, including elevator modernizations and specialty tenant improvements, all requiring integrated MEP systems and precise execution.

Marc Remmert, WGI's VP, Buildings Division Leader, expressed his enthusiasm about Tom's addition to the firm:

"We are excited to welcome Tom Unruh to WGI's Buildings Division. His depth of experience delivering highly complex, mission-critical facilities adds tremendous strength to our team. Tom's leadership, technical expertise, and end-to-end project perspective align perfectly with our commitment to delivering exceptional results for our clients."

Throughout his career, Tom has demonstrated the ability to manage highly technical, multi-discipline projects while maintaining a strong focus on client outcomes and operational excellence. His depth of experience across both owner-side and design leadership roles gives him a uniquely well-rounded perspective that will be a valuable asset to WGI's clients and project teams alike.

Tom spoke of his enthusiasm regarding his new role and arrival at WGI, stating:

"I'm thrilled to join the WGI team, where people, innovation, and excellence are at the heart of the organization's values. These values align with my passion to grow strong teams, empower individuals, and deliver client-focused solutions that create a lasting impact."

As Director, MEP Engineering, Tom will lead project delivery, strengthen client relationships, and help drive the continued growth of WGI's Buildings Division in Austin and across Texas.

ABOUT WGI

As a multidisciplinary consulting firm, WGI has 23 offices across 10 states and serves an active client base in over 49 states. WGI specializes in roadway engineering, structural engineering, environmental sciences, water resources, geospatial services, land surveying, subsurface utility engineering, land development, municipal engineering, mobility planning, parking solutions, building restoration, landscape architecture, architecture, land planning, and MEP engineering. In 2024, ENR ranked WGI #171 on its list of the Top 500 Design Firms in the United States. ENR Magazine also named WGI its 2021 Design Firm of the Year in the Southeast United States. For more information, please visit www.wginc.com.

WGI Company Contacts:

Will Schnier, PE

Chief Marketing Officer

Will.Schnier@wginc.com

512.669.5560

Marc Remmert, PE

VP, Buildings Division Leader

Marc.Remmert@wginc.com

512.669.5560

SOURCE: WGI Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/wgi-welcomes-tom-unruh-pe-as-director-mep-engineering-1157155