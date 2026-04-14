Brenus Pharma announced that new first-in-human data will be presented at the AACR Annual Meeting 2026 (April 17-22, San Diego, California). The company continues to advance its lead candidate, STC-1010, a next generation in vivo allogeneic immunotherapy built on the Stimulated Ghost Cells (SGC) technology.

The poster will provide a translational overview demonstrating how STC-1010 is administrated in microsatellite-stable colorectal cancer (MSS CRC), a setting resistant to standards immunotherapy

Clinical findings from BreAK CRC001 (NCT06934538), Phase I/IIa first-in-human evaluation of STC-1010 in unresectable metastatic MSS CRC, first-line setting (n=6; median follow-up: 6 months) show

Favorable safety with no dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs) observed.

with observed. Promising early efficacy , including 100% disease control rate (DCR) in RECIST

, including Evidence of immune activation, including delayed-type hypersensitivity (DTH) responses.

Exploratory analyses are ongoing to further characterize tumor-immune dynamics and identify predictive biomarkers supporting subsequent stages of clinical development.

Together, these results support continued advancement of STC-1010 toward later-stage evaluation and validate the SGC technology as a scalable, "off-the-shelf" approach for high unmet-need solid tumors.

Poster Details

Poster Title: "From preclinical models to first-in-human evaluation of STC-1010 immunotherapy in unresectable advanced colorectal cancer"

Session : First-in-Human Phase I Clinical Trials

: First-in-Human Phase I Clinical Trials Date Time : April 20, 2026 9:00 AM 12:00 PM

: April 20, 2026 9:00 AM 12:00 PM Location : Poster Section 50

: Poster Section 50 Poster Board Number : 11

: 11 Abstract Number: CT051

Authors: Diego TOSI 1, Antoine ITALIANO 2, Antoine HOLLEBECQUE 3, Benoît YOU 4, Iseulys RICHERT 5, Benoit PINTEUR 5, Paul BRAVETTI 5, François GHIRINGHELLI 6

1 Montpellier Cancer Institute, Montpellier, France; 2 Bergonié Institute, Bordeaux, France; 3 Gustave Roussy Institute, Villejuif, France; 4 Hospices Civils de Lyon, Pierre-Bénite, France; 5 Brenus Pharma, Lyon, France 6Georges-François Leclerc Cancer Center, Dijon, France

About Brenus Pharma

Brenus Pharma develops an off-the-shelf platform advancing novel modalities in immuno-oncology. This cutting-edge precision technology mimics tumor protein expression and makes it visible to the immune system, enabling a multi-specific in vivo immune response adapting to tumor evolution in hard-to-treat solid tumors where current therapies fall short.

www.brenus-pharma.com

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