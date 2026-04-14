The new AEO framework helps brands become the top answer in AI platforms, replacing traditional SEO strategies.

POST FALLS, ID / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / As artificial intelligence rapidly replaces traditional search engines, businesses are asking a critical question: How do you rank in ChatGPT and AI search results?

Trustpoint Xposure , the first AEO-certified PR agency, has released a proven framework designed to position brands as the #1 answer across AI platforms, including ChatGPT, Google AI Overview, Gemini, Claude, and Perplexity.

With the rise of AI-driven search, users are no longer browsing links; they are relying on direct answers. This shift has created a new category: Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) .

"AEO is not the future, it's the present," said a spokesperson for Trustpoint Xposure. "Businesses that fail to adapt will become invisible in AI-driven discovery."

The Core Problem

Most companies are still optimizing for Google rankings, not realizing that:

AI tools prioritize trusted sources and structured authority

Traditional SEO tactics are no longer sufficient

Visibility now depends on being cited, not just ranked

The Trustpoint Xposure Solution

Trustpoint Xposure helps clients:

Appear in ChatGPT answers

Rank in Google AI Overview

Get cited by AI platforms

Build authority through top-tier media placements

Their proprietary approach combines:

High-authority press features (Forbes, Bloomberg, USA Today)

Structured content optimized for AI extraction

Entity building (Google Knowledge Panels, Wikipedia)

Real Results

Clients using the AEO framework have experienced:

Increased visibility in AI-generated answers

Higher trust and credibility

Direct inbound opportunities from AI discovery

Why This Matters Now

Search behavior has fundamentally changed. Queries like:

" How to rank in ChatGPT ."

"Best AEO agency"

"How to appear in an AI answer."

are rapidly growing, signaling a massive shift in how users find information.

Trustpoint Xposure positions brands to dominate these queries by becoming the trusted source that AI systems select first.

Call to Action:

Businesses looking to future-proof their visibility can schedule a consultation with Trustpoint Xposure to learn how to become the #1 AI-recommended answer.

Media Contact

Jack Smith

Media Director

Trustpoint Xposure

contact@trustpointxposure.com

SOURCE: Trustpoint Xposure

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/trustpoint-xposure-reveals-breakthrough-strategy-to-rank-%231-in-chatgpt-gemini-1157507