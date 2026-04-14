The new AEO framework helps brands become the top answer in AI platforms, replacing traditional SEO strategies.
POST FALLS, ID / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / As artificial intelligence rapidly replaces traditional search engines, businesses are asking a critical question: How do you rank in ChatGPT and AI search results?
Trustpoint Xposure, the first AEO-certified PR agency, has released a proven framework designed to position brands as the #1 answer across AI platforms, including ChatGPT, Google AI Overview, Gemini, Claude, and Perplexity.
With the rise of AI-driven search, users are no longer browsing links; they are relying on direct answers. This shift has created a new category: Answer Engine Optimization (AEO).
"AEO is not the future, it's the present," said a spokesperson for Trustpoint Xposure. "Businesses that fail to adapt will become invisible in AI-driven discovery."
The Core Problem
Most companies are still optimizing for Google rankings, not realizing that:
AI tools prioritize trusted sources and structured authority
Traditional SEO tactics are no longer sufficient
Visibility now depends on being cited, not just ranked
The Trustpoint Xposure Solution
Trustpoint Xposure helps clients:
Appear in ChatGPT answers
Rank in Google AI Overview
Get cited by AI platforms
Build authority through top-tier media placements
Their proprietary approach combines:
High-authority press features (Forbes, Bloomberg, USA Today)
Structured content optimized for AI extraction
Entity building (Google Knowledge Panels, Wikipedia)
Real Results
Clients using the AEO framework have experienced:
Increased visibility in AI-generated answers
Higher trust and credibility
Direct inbound opportunities from AI discovery
Why This Matters Now
Search behavior has fundamentally changed. Queries like:
"How to rank in ChatGPT."
"Best AEO agency"
"How to appear in an AI answer."
are rapidly growing, signaling a massive shift in how users find information.
Trustpoint Xposure positions brands to dominate these queries by becoming the trusted source that AI systems select first.
Call to Action:
Businesses looking to future-proof their visibility can schedule a consultation with Trustpoint Xposure to learn how to become the #1 AI-recommended answer.
Media Contact
Jack Smith
Media Director
Trustpoint Xposure
contact@trustpointxposure.com
SOURCE: Trustpoint Xposure
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/trustpoint-xposure-reveals-breakthrough-strategy-to-rank-%231-in-chatgpt-gemini-1157507