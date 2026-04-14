Rocket Lab Corporation: Rocket Lab Completes Mynaric Acquisition, Adding Laser Optical Communications To Growing Space Systems Portfolio

Rocket Lab now plans to scale Mynaric production capacity, making industry-leading satellite laser communication technology available at the volume and speed demanded by commercial and government satellite customers across Europe, the United States, and rest of world

LONG BEACH, Calif., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB) ("Rocket Lab" or "the Company"), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Mynaric AG ("Mynaric"), a leading provider of laser optical communications terminals for air, space, and mobile applications. Rocket Lab paid an aggregate consideration value of $155.3 million consisting of a nominal cash payment and 2,277,002 shares of Rocket Lab's Common Stock. The acquisition further strengthens Rocket Lab's extensive capabilities as a leading launch provider, spacecraft manufacturer, and supplier of satellite components at scale to the global space market.

"Laser communication is a key enabler for satellite constellations, but it has long been a supply chain pain point for commercial and government constellation operators. High-performing and cost-effective products simply have not been available in high volumes. That changes today with Mynaric now officially part of Rocket Lab," said Sir Peter Beck, founder and CEO of Rocket Lab. "We have a strong track record of unlocking satellite subsystem bottlenecks, making industry-leading technology affordable and available at scale. We look forward to joining forces with the Mynaric team to do the same for laser communications."

The completion of the transaction comes after successful review and approval by Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy. Mynaric will continue to be headquartered in Munich, Germany, establishing Rocket Lab's first European footprint and enabling the Company to expand its ability to support German and broader European space programs.

An important driving factor behind the acquisition decision was Rocket Lab's extensive insight into the Mynaric team and technology, thanks to Mynaric providing CONDOR Mk3 optical communication terminals for Rocket Lab's $1.3 billion prime contracts to produce 36 satellites for the Space Development Agency (SDA) Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture. This relationship gave Rocket Lab a high degree of confidence in the Mynaric team and technology, while also giving the Company insight into how the products could be scaled and efficiencies achieved to meet rapidly growing customer demand. Mynaric is also a supplier to other SDA contracts, and Mynaric and Rocket Lab share many customers spanning commercial constellation operators, satellite prime contractors, and defense and civil government agencies.

+ Media Inquiries

Morgan Connaughton

media@rocketlabusa.com

+ Investor Inquiries

investors@rocketlabusa.com

+ About Rocket Lab

About Rocket Lab Rocket Lab is a leading space company that provides launch services, spacecraft, payloads and satellite components serving commercial, government, and national security markets. Rocket Lab's Electron rocket is the world's most frequently launched orbital small rocket; its HASTE rocket provides hypersonic test launch capability for the U.S. government and allied nations; and its Neutron launch vehicle in development will unlock medium launch for constellation deployment, national security and exploration missions. Rocket Lab's spacecraft and satellite components have enabled more than 1,700 missions spanning commercial, defense and national security missions including GPS, constellations, and exploration missions to the Moon, Mars, and Venus. Rocket Lab is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange (RKLB). Learn more at www.rocketlabcorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding our launch and space systems operations, launch schedule and window, safe and repeatable access to space, Neutron development, operational expansion and business strategy, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "potential," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "strategy," "future," "could," "would," "project," "plan," "target," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the factors, risks and uncertainties included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at https://investors.rocketlabcorp.com which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.