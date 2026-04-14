Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2026) - Ronald Kopas (the "Offeror") announces that he has filed an Early Warning Report in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 in respect of his holdings in Delta Resources Limited (the "Company" or "Delta").

Between March 2, 2026 and April 13, 2026, Mr. Kopas acquired an aggregate of 2,994,000 common shares of Delta through open market purchases on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Acquisition"), at an average price of $0.2096 per share, for total consideration of approximately $627,482.50.

As a result of the Acquisition, Mr. Kopas now beneficially owns or exercises control or direction over 19,256,572 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 14.11% of the issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis. On a partially diluted basis, assuming the exercise of warrants and stock options, Mr. Kopas would hold approximately 20.17% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares.

Immediately prior to the Acquisition, Mr. Kopas owned 16,262,572 common shares, representing approximately 11.91% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares.

The Acquisition was made in reliance on the normal course purchase exemption from the formal take-over bid requirements of National Instrument 62-104 Takeover Bids and Issuer Bids found in section 4.1 of the same.

The shares were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Kopas, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Delta, may from time to time increase or decrease his ownership of securities of the Company depending on market conditions and other relevant factors.

A copy of the Early Warning Report has been filed on SEDAR+ under Delta Resources Limited's profile and is available for review.

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About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources Limited is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing high-quality exploration projects.

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Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding future intentions of the Offeror. Such statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292564

Source: Ronald Kopas