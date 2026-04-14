Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2026) - This press release is being issued in connection with the filing of an early warning report (the "EWR") pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, regarding the change in ownership and control of common shares (the "Shares") of Endurance Gold Corporation (the "Issuer") by H. Ross Arnold (the "Acquiror").

The Acquiror acquired 250,000 common shares (the "Share") of the Issuer in connection with the exercise of stock options. The stock options were granted to the Acquiror on April 26, 2021 at an exercise price of $0.34 per Share for a period of five years from the date of granting. The Acquiror is a control person and a director of the Issuer.

In the Acquiror's last Earning Warning Report filed on February 17, 2022, the Acquiror had ownership and control over 27,037,936 Shares of the Issuer, representing 19.97% of the then issued and outstanding Shares of the Issuer. Since the date of his last Earning Warning Report and prior to this transaction, the Acquiror acquired a total of 1,019,012 Shares of the Issuer through participation in private placements and exercise of stock options; and a total of 64,086,152 Shares have been issued from the Issuer's treasury for mineral property acquisitions, private placements and the exercises of stock options and warrants. As a result of these acquisitions and the Issuer's shares being diluted, the Acquiror now directly and beneficially owns a total of 28,306,948 Shares, representing approximately 14.17% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Issuer which triggered the requirement to file this Early Warning report.

Immediately prior to the acquisition, the Acquiror beneficially owned or exercised control or direction over 28,056,948 Shares and 900,000 stock options, representing approximately 14.07% and 14.45% of the issued and outstanding shares on an undiluted and diluted basis respectively. Immediately following the acquisition, the Acquiror beneficially owned or exercised control or direction over 28,306,948 Shares and 650,000 stock options, representing approximately 14.17% and 14.45% of the issued and outstanding common shares on an undiluted and diluted basis respectively.

The Acquiror acquired the Shares for investment purposes and as a control person and a director of the Issuer may continue to acquire additional securities of the Issuer from time to time in accordance with applicable securities laws.

An EWR will be filed by the Acquiror on the Issuer's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. To obtain a copy of the EWR, please contact the Issuer at the following address:

/s/ H. Ross Arnold

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H. Ross Arnold

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulatory Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292574

Source: H. Ross Arnold