Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2026) - Veritas Association Management (Veritas) announces that it has been selected to provide full-service association management services to the Society for the Advancement of Patient Blood Management (SABM), a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing patient blood management practices to improve clinical outcomes and patient safety worldwide.

SABM is a multidisciplinary organization composed of physicians, nurses, pharmacists and healthcare leaders committed to optimizing patient outcomes by managing and preserving the patient's own blood. Through education, advocacy, research and clinical standards, the organization works to promote evidence-based strategies across healthcare systems to improve patient blood health, thereby improving clinical outcomes and reducing transfusion exposures.

Under the partnership, Veritas will provide strategic leadership support, operational management, membership engagement services, communications oversight and governance guidance to help SABM expand its visibility and impact.

"Our role as an association management partner is to provide structure, clarity and strategic momentum so mission-driven organizations can focus on advancing their field," said Sue O'Sullivan, president of Veritas Association Management. "SABM is improving patient safety and clinical outcomes at a time when healthcare systems are under tremendous pressure. We are honored to support their leadership, governance and growth strategy as they continue to elevate standards in patient blood management."

SABM leadership said the organization selected Veritas after a comprehensive evaluation process focused on finding a partner with healthcare expertise and a strong governance framework.

"As SABM continues to grow, we recognized the need for a management partner who understands both the complexity of healthcare and the operational discipline required to sustain a high-performing professional society," said Matthew Warner, MD, President of SABM. "Veritas demonstrated a deep understanding of our mission, governance needs and long-term vision. Their strategic approach and commitment to operational excellence made them the clear choice."

The partnership reflects Veritas' continued expansion in healthcare-focused associations and reinforces its commitment to supporting organizations that drive meaningful change within complex industries.

About Veritas Association Management

Veritas Association Management provides full-service association management solutions including governance support, executive leadership, membership development, strategic planning and operational management. The organization partners with professional societies and trade associations to strengthen infrastructure, enhance member value and advance mission-driven impact. For more information visit Veritasamc.com

About the Society for the Advancement of Patient Blood Management

The Society for the Advancement of Patient Blood Management is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing patient blood management practices that improve patient outcomes and safety. Through education, advocacy and collaboration, SABM promotes evidence-based approaches to blood health optimization and clinical care across healthcare systems. For more information visit SABM.org.

Sue O'Sullivan, CEO & Co-Founder of Veritas Association Management, is a nationally recognized association-management executive and healthcare industry leader with more than 20 years of experience guiding professional societies through growth, governance transformation, and operational modernization.

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Matthew Warner, MD, President of the Society for the Advancement of Patient Blood Management and Associate Professor, Mayo Clinic, Minnesota, is an anesthesiologist and critical care physician at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, where he holds academic rank of Associate Professor. He serves as the Chair of the Mayo Clinic Patient Blood Management subcommittee and the Medical Director of the Mayo Clinic Patient Blood Management program.



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Veritas Association Management has been selected to provide full-service association management services to the Society for the Advancement of Patient Blood Management (SABM).



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Source: Veritas Association Management