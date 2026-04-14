Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 14.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Unter dem Radar, voll finanziert: Beginnt jetzt der nächste Gold-Run?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
14.04.2026 23:02 Uhr
156 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AutoFull Introduces M6 Ultra+ 2.0 - Setting a New Standard for Comfort in Professional Gaming Chairs

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / AutoFull, the official partner of the Intel Extreme Masters (IEM) 2026 global esports tournament and the designated gaming chair brand for the event, has officially introduced the new M6 Ultra+ 2.0 gaming chair, further strengthening its commitment to professional esports and ergonomic innovation.

Integrated Shiatsu Massage for Targeted Relief

At the core of the M6 Ultra+ 2.0 is a built-in Shiatsu massage system that provides targeted pressure relief to key areas of the body. Designed to simulate professional massage techniques, it helps reduce muscle tension and fatigue, making it especially beneficial during or after long gaming or work sessions.

The gaming chair incorporates a 6-way AdapTech dynamic lumbar support system that continuously adapts to the user's posture. This intelligent support mechanism ensures proper spinal alignment and reduces lower back strain, providing consistent ergonomic support throughout extended periods of sitting.

Premium Materials and Breathable Construction

With a strong focus on material innovation and long-duration comfort, the M6 Ultra+ 2.0 features a three-layer breathable architecture composed of multi-layer airflow materials that actively promote air circulation, helping reduce heat buildup and perspiration during extended use.

This is further enhanced by a 3D high-flow ventilation network embedded throughout the seat and backrest, ensuring consistent airflow across key contact areas. The surface is crafted from nano-bionic breathable leather, offering improved durability while maintaining superior ventilation. Combined with a luxury-grade tactile finish, the chair delivers a soft, pressure-free seating experience designed to remain comfortable over long sessions.

Advanced Comfort Technology for Extended Sessions

The overall structure of the M6 Ultra+ 2.0 is ergonomically engineered specifically for prolonged sitting. From its adaptive support zones to its full-body alignment design, the chair is built to maintain comfort, reduce pressure points, and support natural posture across extended use scenarios.

Equipped with a climate-controlled cushion, the M6 Ultra+ 2.0 delivers year-round comfort through dual-function temperature regulation. A dual-fan ventilation system enhances airflow to keep the seat cool, while an integrated graphene heating system provides fast and even warmth in colder conditions. Together, these features create a balanced seating environment regardless of external temperatures.

To further support long-duration use, the chair includes a leg vibration massage function designed to promote blood circulation and reduce numbness caused by prolonged sitting. This feature helps maintain overall comfort and reduces fatigue during extended gaming or work sessions.

Precision Adjustability and Additional Features

Beyond its core comfort systems, the M6 Ultra+ 2.0 offers a range of precision-adjustable features to enhance usability. These include 720° omnidirectional mechanical armrests for highly customizable positioning, and a 160° infinite reclining backrest for seamless transition between work and relaxation.

The ergonomic chair also features a built-in vibration massage system with adjustable intensity levels for additional relaxation, as well as a dual power supply system that supports both internal battery operation and external power input for greater flexibility and uninterrupted use.

From Tournament Stage to Everyday Performance

Widely regarded as a preferred choice for professional tournaments and top-tier athletes, AutoFull is trusted by leading esports talent, including Counter-Strike 2 pro Nikola "NiKo" Kovac, who also serves as an official AutoFull experience ambassador. The chair experience is further endorsed by NiKo alongside legendary ADC player Jian "Uzi" Zihao, both acting as representative experience ambassadors for the brand.

The M6 Ultra+ 2.0 will be available at an early bird price of $769.99 from April 14 to April 27, 2026, followed by a regular price of $1099. To learn more about the M6 Ultra+ 2.0, please visit AutoFull's official website.

About AutoFull

AutoFull is a gaming chair brand specializing in ergonomic seating solutions for e-sports and professional users. The company is known for its involvement in global e-sports events and collaborations with top-tier players. It aims to support long gaming and working sessions by combining design, functionality, and comfort. AutoFull continues to expand its presence in the competitive gaming industry through innovation and partnerships.

Media Contact

Organization: AutoFull
Contact Person Name: Kent Wang
Website: https://www.Autofull.com
Email: service@autofull.com
City: New York
State: NY
Country: United States

SOURCE: AutoFull



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/autofull-introduces-m6-ultra-2.0-setting-a-new-standard-for-comfort-in-1157473

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.