FRMO Corp. Announces Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Results and Conference Call

Consulting and advisory fees of $0.9 million for the third quarter of 2026, a decrease of 61% from 2025

Consulting and advisory fees of $2.6 million for the nine months ended February 28, 2026, a decrease of 31% from the same period in 2025

Other income, net of $308.4 million for the third quarter of 2026, an increase of 481% from 2025

Other income, net of $208.2 million for the nine months ended February 28, 2026, a decrease of 46% from the same period in 2025

WHITE PLAINS, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / FRMO Corp. (the "Company" or "FRMO") (OTCID:FRMO) reported its financial results for the fiscal year 2026 third quarter ended February 28, 2026.

FRMO's total book value as of February 28, 2026 was $795.2 million. Excluding the non-controlling interests, equity attributable to shareholders was $376.7 million ($8.56 per share). This compares with total book value at the prior fiscal year end on May 31, 2025 of $617.8 million. Excluding the non-controlling interests, equity attributable to shareholders was $319.6 million ($7.26 per share) at May 31, 2025.

The Company's consulting and advisory fees decreased during the three and nine months ended February 28, 2026 compared to the same periods in the prior year due to fees earned from its royalty participation with Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation. HKHC recognized significant incentive fees during the Company's three and nine months ended February 28, 2025.

Current assets, comprised primarily of cash and cash equivalents, amounted to $46.3 million as of February 28, 2026, and $46.3 million as of May 31, 2025. Total liabilities were $124.3 million as of February 28, 2026, and $95.6 million as of May 31, 2025, comprised primarily of deferred taxes and securities sold, not yet purchased.

FRMO's net income attributable to the Company for the quarter ended February 28, 2026 was $83.4 million ($1.89 per diluted share), compared to a net loss of $23.7 million ($0.54 per diluted share) a year earlier. The equity security investment that primarily accounts for the net income is identified as Investment A in Note 4 of the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements under Investment Concentration.

For the nine months ended February 28, 2026, FRMO's net income attributable to the Company was $56.9 million ($1.29 per diluted share), compared to net income of $121.3 million ($2.76 per diluted share) a year earlier.

Net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain or loss from equity securities and digital assets net of taxes for the three months ended February 28, 2026 was $16.9 million ($0.38 per diluted share) compared to a net loss of $9.2 million ($0.21 per diluted share) for the three months ended February 28, 2025. The nine-month figures, as of the same end dates, are net income of $6.0 million ($0.14 per diluted share) in 2026 compared to net income of $48.8 million ($1.11 per diluted share) in 2025.

Net income or loss attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain or loss from equity securities and digital assets net of taxes is a measure not based on GAAP and is defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in "Information Regarding Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of this release.

Valuation of securities and digital assets are subject to change after February 28, 2026. The market value of several securities and digital assets might have changed substantially since that date. We look forward to finding new ways to expand our digital assets mining operations.

The interim condensed consolidated financial statements include the accounts of FRMO Corporation and its controlled subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Company"). As of February 28, 2026 and May 31, 2025, the Company held a 21.77% and 21.82% equity interest in Horizon Kinetics Hard Assets LLC ("HKHA"), a company formed by Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation ("HKHC") or ("Horizon") and certain officers, principal stockholders and directors of the Company. The Company owns 4.42% of HKHC and earns substantially all of its advisory fees from HKHC (see Note 4 - Investments). Due to the common control and ownership between HKHA and the Company's principal stockholders and directors, HKHA has been consolidated within the Company's financial statements. The noncontrolling interest of 78.23% and 78.12% in HKHA has been eliminated from results of operations for the periods ended February 28, 2026 and February 28, 2025. Total stockholders' equity includes, as a separate item, the amount attributable to the noncontrolling interests.

Further details are available in the Company's Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and nine months ended February 28, 2026 and 2025. These statements have been filed on the OTC Markets Group Disclosure and News Services, which may be accessed at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FRMO/filings. These documents are also available on the FRMO website at www.frmocorp.com.

Officer Appointment

With the appointments of Peter Doyle and Steven Bregman as co-Chief Executive Officers, the Board of Directors of the Company has also appointed David Arndt as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Arndt has over 15 years of experience as a financial professional and CFO and also serves as a senior financial advisor to HKHC.

Conference Call

Co-CEOs Peter Doyle and Steven Bregman, and David Arndt, CFO, will host a conference call on Tuesday, April 21, 2026 at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time. Only questions submitted to info@frmocorp.com before 9:00 p.m. on Monday, April 20, will be considered. You may register for the conference call by clicking on the following link:

Please register for FRMO 3Q 2026 Quarterly Conference Call on April 21, 2026 4:15 PM EDT at:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1105036028876000087

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

An audio replay link will be available on the FRMO website (https://frmocorp.com/q_transcripts.html) until the summary transcript is posted.

FRMO CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

February 28, May 31, 2026 2025 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 45,590 $ 43,864 Accounts receivable (due from related parties) 553 1,042 Prepaid income taxes - 1,223 Other current assets 142 176 Total current assets 46,285 46,305 Digital mining assets, net of accumulated depreciation of $85 and $618 at February 28, 2026 and May 31, 2025, respectively 16 1,013 Equity securities, at fair value 574,202 408,553 Digital assets, at fair value 10,911 16,949 Investments in limited partnerships and other equity investments at fair value 233,860 201,529 Investments in securities exchanges 14,160 7,947 Other investments 2,661 469 Investment in Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation 27,187 20,439 Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation royalty participation 10,200 10,200 Total assets $ 919,482 $ 713,404 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 345 $ 242 Income taxes payable 672 - Current portion of mortgage note payable - 26 Securities sold, not yet purchased 717 1,307 Total current liabilities 1,734 1,575 Deferred tax liability 122,588 93,451 Mortgage note payable, net of current portion - 622 Total liabilities 124,322 95,648 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Stockholders' equity attributable to the Company 376,704 319,551 Noncontrolling interests 418,456 298,205 Total stockholders' equity 795,160 617,756 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 919,482 $ 713,404

FRMO CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended February 28, Nine Months Ended February 28, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue: Consulting and advisory fees and other income $ 861 $ 2,232 $ 2,644 $ 3,849 Total revenue 861 2,232 2,644 3,849 Operating expenses: General and administrative expenses 233 414 1,058 1,127 Depreciation 15 39 43 137 Total operating expenses 248 453 1,101 1,264 Other income (expense) Dividends and interest income, net 1,178 1,268 3,370 6,710 Net realized gains (losses) from investments 81 (27 ) 647 (47 ) Equity earnings from limited partnerships, limited liability companies, and other equity investments 468 8,188 2,112 9,277 Unrealized gains (losses) from investments 58,238 (28,546 ) 36,161 81,849 Unrealized gains (losses) from equity securities 251,560 (59,915 ) 171,373 282,913 Unrealized (losses) gains from digital assets (3,843 ) (1,951 ) (6,087 ) 2,715 Gain on sale of long-lived assets 671 - 671 - Total other income (expense), net 308,353 (80,983 ) 208,247 383,417 Income (loss) from operations before provision for income taxes 308,966 (79,204 ) 209,790 386,002 Income tax (expense) benefit (44,029 ) 13,494 (33,225 ) (59,763 ) Net income (loss) 264,937 (65,710 ) 176,565 326,239 Less: net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (181,584 ) 42,005 (119,654 ) (204,898 ) Net income (loss) attributable to the Company $ 83,353 $ (23,705 ) $ 56,911 $ 121,341 Net income (loss) per common share Basic $ 1.89 $ (0.54 ) $ 1.29 $ 2.76 Diluted $ 1.89 $ (0.54 ) $ 1.29 $ 2.76 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 44,023 44,023 44,023 44,023 Diluted 44,026 44,023 44,028 44,030

About FRMO Corp.

FRMO Corp. is an intellectual capital firm that provides consulting and advisory services in the asset management sector and engages in the mining of digital assets.

FRMO had 44,022,781 shares of common stock outstanding as of February 28, 2026.

For more information, visit our website at www.frmocorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 - With the exception of historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words like "believe," "expect" and "anticipate" mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but that there can be no assurances that expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, the general economics of the financial industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to identify and close acquisitions on terms favorable to the Company, and a sustainable market.

Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly and annual reports as filed on our website www.frmocorp.com and on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FRMO/filings.

Contact

Thérèse Byars

Corporate Secretary

Email: tbyars@frmocorp.com

Telephone: 646-495-7337

www.frmocorp.com

Information Regarding Non-GAAP Measures

Net income or loss attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain or loss from equity securities and digital assets is net income or loss attributable to the Company exclusive of unrealized gains or losses from equity securities and digital assets, net of tax. Net income or loss attributable to the Company is the GAAP measure most closely comparable to net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain or loss from equity securities and digital assets.

Management uses net income or loss attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain or loss from equity securities and digital assets, along with other measures, to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including unrealized gain or loss from equity securities and digital assets, which may vary significantly between periods. Net income or loss attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain or loss from equity securities is provided as supplemental information, and is not a substitute for net income or loss attributable to the Company and does not reflect the Company's overall profitability.

The following table reconciles the net income or loss attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain or loss from equity securities and digital assets to net income or loss attributable to the Company (in thousands) for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended February 28, Nine Months Ended February 28, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Amount Diluted earnings (loss) per common share Amount Diluted earnings (loss) per common share Amount Diluted earnings (loss) per common share Amount Diluted earnings (loss) per common share (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Company Excluding the Effect of Unrealized Gain (Loss) from Equity Securities and Digital Assets, and Diluted Earnings per Common Share Reconciliation: Net income (loss) attributable to the Company $ 83,353 $ 1.89 $ (23,705 ) $ (0.54 ) $ 56,911 $ 1.29 $ 121,341 $ 2.76 Unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities and digital assets 252,231 (59,915 ) 172,044 282,913 Unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities and digital assets attributable to noncontrolling interests 180,985 (42,654 ) 117,869 201,024 Unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities and digital assets attributable to the Company 71,246 (17,261 ) 54,175 81,889 Tax (provision) benefit on unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities and digital assets attributable to the company (4,774 ) 2,709 (3,254 ) (9,386 ) Unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities and digital assets attributable to the Company, net of taxes 66,472 $ 1.51 (14,552 ) $ (0.33 ) 50,921 $ 1.16 72,503 $ 1.65 Net income (loss) attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) gain from equity securities and digital assets $ 16,881 $ 0.38 $ (9,153 ) $ (0.21 ) $ 5,990 $ 0.14 $ 48,838 $ 1.11 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 44,026 44,023 44,028 44,030

SOURCE: FRMO Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/frmo-corp.-announces-fiscal-2026-third-quarter-results-and-conferenc-1157526