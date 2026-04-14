Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2026) - Tincorp Metals Inc. (TSXV: TIN) ("Tincorp" or the "Company") announces that the management information circular (the "Circular") and the proxy-related materials for its upcoming annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") to be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, are posted under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website.

At the Meeting, shareholders will be asked to:

Receive the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended December 31, 2025, together with the auditors' report; Fix the number of and elect the directors of the Company; Appoint the auditors of the Company; Consider and, if deemed advisable, approve an ordinary resolution approving the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan; To consider, and if deemed advisable, to pass, with or without variation, an ordinary resolution, approving the acquisition authorizing and approving the Company's acquisition of all the issued and outstanding shares of Santa Barbara Metals Inc., all as more particularly described in the Circular; To consider, and if deemed advisable, to pass, with or without variation, an ordinary resolution, approving the issuance of 43,750,000 subscription receipts of the Company (the "Subscription Receipts") at a price of $0.40 per Subscription Receipt for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to $17,500,000, including the issuance of such number of Subscription Receipts purchased by certain insiders of the Company, all as more particularly described in the Circular.

Shareholders are encouraged to read the Circular for full details on the matters to be considered at the Meeting.

Details of the Meeting

The Meeting will be held on May 5, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific time) in person at the main boardroom of the office of the Company at Suite 1750 - 1066 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 3X1.

Availability of Annual Meeting Materials

Electronic versions of the proxy-related materials, including the proxy and voting instruction forms and the Circular (collectively, the "Meeting Materials") are available on:

SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

The Company's website at https://tincorp.com/investors/agm-materials/

Delivery of Meeting Materials

The relevant Meeting Materials will be mailed to registered shareholders and non-registered shareholders prior to the Meeting.

How Shareholders Can Vote

Registered shareholders and non-registered shareholders (i.e., shareholders holding their shares through an intermediary such as a broker or a financial institution) are encouraged to vote electronically as per the instructions provided in the Meeting Materials. Proxies submitted must be received by 10:00 a.m., Pacific Time, on Friday, May 1, 2026.

Shareholders Needing Help

Shareholders that have questions with respect to the Meeting, would like to receive an additional copy of the Meeting Materials or need assistance with voting, are invited to contact the Company's transfer agent, Endeavor Trust Corporation by calling the toll-free number at 1-888-787-0888 or by sending an email to proxy@endeavortrust.com.

About Tincorp

Tincorp Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company which has entered into a definitive agreement with Silvercorp to acquire Santa Barbara Metals Inc. which holds a 100% interest in the Santa Barbara Gold-Copper Project in the Zamora Copper-Gold Belt of southeastern Ecuador. The Company also owns 100% of the Porvenir Project and has signed an agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the nearby SF Project, both located 70 km southeast of Oruro, Bolivia.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collective, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Meeting.

Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategies", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "budgets", "schedules", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, assumptions, factors and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. The opinions, assumptions, factors and estimates which may prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to: that the Company will be able to obtain and maintain governmental approvals, permits and licenses in connection with its current and planned operations, development and exploration activities, including at the Santa Barbara Project; that the Company will receive shareholder and TSXV approval for the Proposed Acquisition and the Offering in a timely manner; that the conditions to the Proposed Acquisition will be satisfied or waived; the state of the equity financing markets in Canada; and other exploration, development, operating, financial market and regulatory factors.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is provided herein for the purpose of giving information about the Proposed Acquisition referred and its expected impact. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

Additional information in relation to the Company, including the Company's most recent management discussion & analysis, can be obtained under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.tincorp.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292542

Source: Tincorp Metals Inc.