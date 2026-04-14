Action Behavior Centers Partners with the Eagles Autism Foundation, Sponsoring the Sensory Kids Zone at This Year's Eagles Autism Challenge

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / Action Behavior Centers, a leading provider of evidence-based applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy for children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), is proud to announce a partnership with the Eagles Autism Foundation. As a Proud Partner of the Eagles Autism Challenge (EAC), ABC will host the Sensory Kids Zone at this year's event on May 9, offering families a calming, sensory-friendly play space with activities, supported by ABC clinicians on site.

The Eagles Autism Challenge brings the Philadelphia community together to fund innovative autism research and care programs through a bike ride, 5K run/walk, and sensory walk that welcomes participants of all abilities. By sponsoring the Sensory Kids Zone, Action Behavior Centers aims to ensure every family, including those with young autistic children, feels supported and included throughout the event.

"We're honored to partner with the Eagles Autism Foundation and to help make the Eagles Autism Challenge a more welcoming experience for families," said Matt Stringer, Chief Marketing Officer at Action Behavior Centers. "This partnership reflects our commitment to meeting families where they are, and to investing in a community that's already doing so much to move autism care and research forward."

"We are grateful for Action Behavior Centers' commitment to our neurodiverse community through their sponsorship of the Eagles Autism Challenge and the Sensory Kids Zone on May 9," said Ryan Hammond, Executive Director, Eagles Autism Foundation. "Collaborations with like-minded partners like Action Behavior Centers are crucial to making a transformational impact in our Eagles autism community!"

This partnership coincides with ABC's expansion into the Philadelphia area, with three new centers now open in Horsham, Newtown, and King of Prussia, with no waitlists. Families can access center-based ABA therapy and autism evaluations, with enrollment open now for children ages 18 months to 8 years.

Across all three locations, Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs) and Registered Behavior Technicians (RBTs) work closely with autistic children to help them reach meaningful outcomes in communication, social interaction, and daily living. Families are active partners throughout, ensuring the skills children build at the center carry over at home, in the classroom, and in the community.

Families interested in learning more about services, insurance options, or scheduling an autism evaluation can contact a center near them today at actionbehavior.com/city/philadelphia .

About Action Behavior Centers

Action Behavior Centers (ABC) provides evidence-based applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy for children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Our services include diagnostic support, Family Guidance, school readiness programs, and Early Intensive Behavioral Intervention (EIBI) at 450+ locations across Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas. Visit actionbehavior.com to find a center near you.

About Eagles Autism Foundation

The Eagles Autism Foundation is dedicated to raising funds for innovative autism research and care programs. By providing the necessary resources to doctors and scientists at leading institutions, we will be able to assist those currently affected by autism, as well as future generations. The Foundation aims to inspire and engage the community, so together, we can provide much-needed support to make a lasting impact in the field of autism. Please visit EaglesAutismFoundation.org .

Media Contact:

Matt Stringer

Chief Marketing Officer

matt.stringer@actionbehavior.com

SOURCE: Action Behavior Centers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/action-behavior-centers-partners-with-the-eagles-autism-foundation-sp-1157549