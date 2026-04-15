Mexican company Farmacias Similares brings Dr. Simi to Tokyo in Japan debut

A pop-up store is being opened by Farmacias Similares in Shibuya, which is in the heart of Tokyo.

TOKYO, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dressed as a samurai and with his trademark energetic attitude, Dr. Simi-the face of Farmacias Similares- greets curious visitors stopping by the company's pop-up store in central Shibuya, in the heart of Tokyo. Through this, Grupo Por un País Mejor (GPUPM) aims to introduce the popular Mexican character to the Japanese public and open the door to expansion across Asia.

"It's impressive to see people's reactions," Víctor González Herrera, president of Farmacias Similares and executive president of GPUPM, told EFE after learning that more than 600 people had already visited the store.

The pop-up shop, which will remain open for one month in front of the iconic Shibuya 109 department store, spans three floors featuring interactive experiences, where visitors can also purchase merchandise such as Dr. Simi plush toys and backpacks.

"The samurai Simi is a huge hit," González Herrera said, adding that the opening will also help the group understand what resonates most with Japanese audiences and seek potential partners in the market.

"Japan is going to love Dr. Simi"

One of the reasons GPUPM chose Japan as its gateway to Asia is that, much like in Mexico, there is a strong cultural affinity for characters known as "yuru-kyara"-mascots often used by brands, stores, and even local governments.

"These characters are part of Japanese culture, so I'm sure that people in Japan are going to love Dr. Simi," Carina, a flight attendant, whose Instagram account "Carina y Simi" has more than 13,000 followers, told EFE.

Carina, who travels around the world for work, posts photos of her Dr. Simi plush toys visiting countries such as Poland, Russia, and Zimbabwe. Although she does not recall the exact number, she estimates she has taken the character to more than 30 countries.

In this regard, González Herrera said that beyond its viral appeal and popularity as a mascot, what makes Dr. Simi a success is precisely how he connects with people. The executive also noted that all the plush toys are made in a factory that employs people with disabilities.

Grupo Por un País Mejor (GPUPM) is a coalition of institutions and commercial enterprises dedicated to building a fairer nation for everyone They currently comprise four social enterprises and four commercial enterprises, including Farmacias Similares.

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