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PR Newswire
15.04.2026 03:30 Uhr
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Pacaso Adds Charles Street Residence to Its London Collection, Deepening Its Presence in Mayfair

The new address on one of Mayfair's most distinguished residential streets reflects growing buyer demand for co-ownership in London's most prestigious postcode.

LONDON, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacaso, the leading technology-enabled real estate marketplace for co-owned homes, today announced the addition of Charles Street to its growing London collection. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom residence at 6 Charles Street sits in the heart of Mayfair's W1J postcode - steps from Berkeley Square, Mount Street's celebrated boutiques, and Hyde Park - and marks Pacaso's continued expansion within one of the world's most coveted addresses.

The launch follows strong buyer demand across Pacaso's existing London homes and signals the company's conviction that London's most prestigious neighborhoods remain among the most compelling co-ownership markets in the world.

"Mayfair sets the standard. There's no other neighborhood in London - or arguably anywhere - that carries the same combination of heritage, elegance, and sheer desirability," said Austin Allison, CEO and co-founder of Pacaso. "Charles Street is the kind of address that speaks for itself, and we're proud to bring it to buyers who want to own here without the full cost and complexity of sole ownership. The demand we've seen across our London homes tells us this market is only getting stronger."

Spanning 1,733 square feet, Charles Street is a study in what Pacaso calls "classical elegance meets contemporary craftsmanship." Herringbone oak flooring, soaring high ceilings, and expansive windows set the tone throughout. The chef's kitchen is appointed with Gaggenau and Miele appliances, Dornbracht tapware, and stone countertops - a workspace worthy of its surroundings. Bathrooms are finished in marble and porcelain with custom vanities, heated towel rails, and under-floor heating throughout.

The home is fully equipped with a Crestron lighting system, Banham security, video entry, comfort cooling, and 24-hour concierge service - delivering the kind of seamless, turnkey experience that defines Pacaso ownership at its finest.

Ownership shares at Charles Street are priced at $1,395,000 USD for a 1/8 interest. To explore availability or browse Pacaso's full London collection, visit www.pacaso.com.

About Pacaso

Co-founded by Austin Allison and Spencer Rascoff in 2020, Pacaso is a technology-enabled marketplace that modernizes real estate co-ownership, enabling families to effortlessly own a luxury vacation home. Pacaso curates private residences in top destinations worldwide, with exceptional design and amenities. After purchase, Pacaso professionally manages the home, handles maintenance and scheduling, and ensures seamless resale through its proprietary platform.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1472527/5916922/Pacaso_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pacaso-adds-charles-street-residence-to-its-london-collection-deepening-its-presence-in-mayfair-302742483.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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