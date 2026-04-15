Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2026) - Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to provide an update on its Phase 2 exploration program at the La Union Project in Sonora, Mexico, as the Company builds on the momentum of its recent sediment-hosted gold discovery at Luis Hill, which returned 42 metres grading 0.3 g/t gold.

The Company is advancing a comprehensive, multi-target exploration program designed to rapidly refine drill targets across a district-scale mineral system with potential for both sediment-hosted gold and carbonate replacement (CRD) mineralization.

Ongoing geochemical, geophysical, and structural programs are actively advancing across the property and are expected to significantly enhance targeting ahead of the Company's next phase of drilling.

The Phase 2 program focuses on five high-priority target areas, each representing a potential discovery opportunity:

Luis Hill - Expanding a New Gold Discovery

Follow-up work is underway to expand the recently identified sediment-hosted gold system, with detailed mapping, sampling, and structural interpretation aimed at defining a broader mineralized footprint.

Union Mine - High-Grade Expansion Potential

Underground work is focused on extending previously reported 30 metres grading 20 g/t gold and 226 g/t silver, with deeper access and mapping aimed at identifying additional high-grade zones.

Famosa North - First Drill Targets Emerging

Systematic mapping and sampling are advancing this underexplored area toward first-ever drilling, targeting new zones of mineralization.

Union North - CRD Target Development

Work is focused on refining the geological model and targeting potential carbonate replacement deposits, with integrated sampling and structural interpretation supporting new drill targets.

Esperanza - Emerging Multi-Target Area

Exploration is advancing to define both sediment-hosted gold and CRD-style mineralization, highlighting the broader exploration potential of the district.

An expanded drone magnetic survey is underway, building on Phase 1 results that identified intrusive bodies interpreted as potential heat engines and fluid sources for mineralization.

These results point to the potential for a porphyry-style system at depth, adding a compelling additional layer of upside to the project.

The expanded program will support:

Property-wide targeting refinement

Integration of structural geology

Identification of multiple large-scale geological domains

"We are rapidly advancing Phase 2 exploration at La Union and continuing to build on what we believe is a district-scale mineral system with significant discovery potential," stated Saf Dhillon, President & CEO of Questcorp. "The identification of sediment-hosted gold at Luis Hill is an important step forward, and the ongoing work program is designed to expand that discovery while advancing multiple additional targets toward drilling."

"Importantly, we are now moving toward the next phase of drilling with a growing pipeline of high-quality targets, while maintaining a disciplined and cost-effective approach to exploration," he added.

"We are pleased to see the program advancing on multiple fronts, with fieldwork and interpretation working in tandem to refine targets," said John-Mark Staude, President & CEO of Riverside Resources Inc. "The upcoming geophysical data, combined with structural interpretation, is expected to further enhance our understanding of this evolving mineral system."

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by R. Tim Henneberry, P. Geo (BC), a Director of the Company and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Questcorp Mining Inc.

Questcorp is engaged in the business of the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in North America, with the objective of locating and developing economic precious and base metal properties of merit. The Company holds an option to acquire an undivided 100-per-cent interest in and to mineral claims totalling 1,168.09 hectares comprising the North Island Copper property, on Vancouver Island, B.C., subject to a royalty obligation. The Company also holds an option to acquire an undivided 100-per-cent interest in and to mineral claims totalling 2,520.2 hectares comprising the La Union project located in Sonora, Mexico, subject to a royalty obligation.

https://questcorpmining.ca

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the intended use of proceeds from the Offering; and closing of subsequent tranches of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain capital markets; and delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Questcorp Mining Inc.