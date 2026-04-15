Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2026) - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC) (TRADEGATE: 9SC) (OTCQB: MNXXF) ("Manganese X" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the U.S. Patent Office has granted Manganese X Energy Corp. a patent for its proprietary purification process of manganese sulphate, a critical material used in the production of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles and stationary energy storage systems.

Martin Kepman, Chief Executive Officer of Manganese X, commented:

"The granting of our U.S. patent for high-purity manganese processing marks another significant milestone, following our recent patent acceptance in South Africa (see news release dated February 10, 2026). We continue to position Manganese X as a vertically integrated North American supplier of battery-grade manganese. This achievement reinforces the strength of our technology and our commitment to building a secure and scalable domestic supply chain."

Martin Kepman emphasized:

"This patent expands our global intellectual property portfolio and supports our long-term strategy to supply high-purity manganese sulphate to the rapidly growing lithium-ion battery market. It also adds value as we advance our prefeasibility study, where we are evaluating multiple processing pathways to optimize both technical performance and economics."

This patent complements the Company's continuing development of its Battery Hill project in New Brunswick, Canada -- one of the largest manganese carbonate deposits in North America -- and its downstream high-purity manganese processing and commercialization strategy.

Manganese X has also applied for patent protection in Canada, Mexico and Australia.

High-purity manganese sulphate is a critical cathode precursor material used in lithium-ion battery chemistries, as well as emerging high-manganese formulations designed to improve performance and reduce reliance on costly or supply-constrained metals. These advanced battery technologies play a central role in powering electric vehicles and are increasingly deployed in grid-scale energy storage, renewable energy integration, backup power systems, and a broad range of industrial and commercial applications.

The Company remains focused on advancing its prefeasibility study at Battery Hill, scaling its high-purity manganese processing technologies, and progressing toward commercial production.

About Manganese X Energy Corp.

Manganese X's mission is to advance its Battery Hill project into production, thereby becoming the first public actively traded manganese mining company in Canada and the U.S. to commercialize EV compliant high-purity manganese, potentially supplying the North American supply chain. The Company intends on supplying value-added materials to the lithium-ion battery and other alternative energy industries, as well as striving to achieve new carbon-friendly, more efficient methodologies, while processing manganese at a lower, competitive cost.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the future operations and activities of Manganese X, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to statements regarding: the timing, scope, and completion of the pre-feasibility study; the expected project economics; potential environmental, technical, and operational outcomes; the Company's development strategy; the advancement and scaling of high-purity manganese processing technologies; the evaluation of processing routes; the anticipated benefits of patent protection and intellectual property; plans toward commercialization; and the Battery Hill Project's potential to become a high-purity manganese production hub in North America. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Manganese X, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company's filings on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Manganese X does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements if beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292633

Source: Manganese X Energy Corp.