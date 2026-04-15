DJ TAGESVORSCHAU/Mittwoch, 15. April

=== *** 00:01 DE/Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Streik des Kabinenpersonals (15:30 Kundgebung) *** 07:00 DE/Fraport AG, Verkehrszahlen März *** 07:00 NL/ASML Holding NV, Ergebnis 1Q 07:00 NL/ABN Amro Holding NV, Pre-Close-Bekanntmachung 1Q *** 08:00 FR/Hermes International SCA, Umsatz 1Q *** 08:30 DE/Schaeffler AG, Pre-Close-Call 1Q *** 08:45 FR/Verbraucherpreise März 10:00 IT/Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA (MPS), ausführliches Jahresergebnis, Geschäftsbericht und HV *** 11:00 EU/Industrieproduktion Februar Eurozone PROGNOSE: -0,1% gg Vm/-1,7% gg Vj zuvor: -1,5% gg Vm/-1,2% gg Vj 11:30 DE/Multi-ISIN-Auktion von Bundesanleihen im Volumen von 3 Mrd EUR *** 12:45 US/Bank of America Corp, Ergebnis 1Q *** 13:30 US/Morgan Stanley, Ergebnis 1Q *** 14:30 US/Empire State Manufacturing Index April PROGNOSE: -0,5 zuvor: -0,2 *** 14:30 US/Import- und Exportpreise März Importpreise PROGNOSE: +2,4% gg Vm zuvor: +1,3% gg Vm *** 15:00 US/IWF, Fiscal Monitor *** 15:00 DE/Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Jubiläumsfeier - 100 Jahre Gründung der ersten Lufthansa, Frankfurt (Teilnahme Bundeskanzler Merz) 16:15 US/IWF Generaldirektorin, Georgieva, Presse Briefing zu Global Policy Agenda *** 16:30 US/Rohöllagerbestandsdaten (Woche) der staatlichen Energy Information Administration (EIA) *** 17:20 US/EZB-Direktor Cipollone, Keynote bei 20th Annual Symposium on Building the Financial System of the 21st Century: An Agenda for Europe and the United States 18:00 NL/MFE Mediaforeurope NV, Jahresergebnis *** 20:00 US/EZB-Direktor Cipollone, Rede bei Atlantic Council *** 20:00 US/Fed, Beige Book 20:00 US/BoE-Gouverneur Bailey, Rede bei IWF-Panel zu "Managing Global Imbalances: Policy Priorities" *** 21:30 US/EZB-Präsidentin Lagarde, Rede bei Konferenz zu "The Economic Magic of Equal Opportunity for Women" *** 21:30 US/EZB-Ratsmitglied Villeroy de Galhau, Kamingespräch bei Atlantic Council *** 22:00 US/EZB-Direktorin Schnabel, Teilnahme an Panel zu "Deglobalization and Fragmentation: MidTerm Challenges for Central Banks" bei IIF-Konferenz *** - NL/Airbus SE, Analysteninformation zum vorläufigen Ergebnis 1Q ===

- *** kennzeichnen Termine, zu denen voraussichtlich einzeilige Flash-Headlines gesendet werden

- Termin ohne Uhrzeit steht im Laufe des Tages an

- Uhrzeiten in aktueller Ortszeit Deutschland

- Keine Gewähr für Richtigkeit und Vollständigkeit

Kontakt zum Autor: calendar.de@dowjones.com

DJG/mow/apo/hab/mgo/kla

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April 14, 2026 23:59 ET (03:59 GMT)

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