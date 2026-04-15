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PR Newswire
15.04.2026 06:36 Uhr
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Voltavate Pty Ltd: Voltavate's Manufacturing Breakthrough Gains ARENA Backing to Transform Battery Production at Scale

A new approach to battery manufacturing, enabling in-house separator production and reduced supply chain dependence

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Voltavate has been awarded $3.55 million in grant funding from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) to advance a new approach to battery manufacturing and accelerate its transition from laboratory development into pilot-scale production.

Backed by the Australian Government through ARENA's Advancing Renewables Program, the project will establish pilot-scale manufacturing and integrate Voltavate's separator technology into battery cells for independent performance and safety testing under real-world conditions.

As global battery demand accelerates, manufacturers face increasing pressure to scale production while maintaining performance, cost, and supply chain resilience. Existing separator supply chains remain highly concentrated, limiting flexibility and control.

Voltavate is addressing this challenge through a separator manufacturing platform designed to integrate directly into battery production lines. This drop-in approach enables battery manufacturers to produce their own separators in-house-similar to how electrodes are manufactured-allowing them to tailor separator properties to their specific cell designs while reducing dependence on third-party suppliers with limited flexibility.

The underlying separator technology is designed to improve battery performance, including energy density and lifespan, while the platform enables more efficient and scalable production.

"This project marks a critical step in moving from lab-scale development into real manufacturing environments," said Amir Hooshang Taheri, CEO and Co-founder of Voltavate.

"We're focused on improving how batteries are made-reducing production waste, enabling scalable manufacturing, and giving manufacturers more control over a key component of the battery."

Darren Miller, CEO at ARENA, said: "This project demonstrates how Australia can play a stronger role in the global battery value chain by supporting the development of advanced manufacturing capabilities for clean energy technologies.

ARENA's support helps accelerate the transition from innovation to real-world deployment, strengthening local capability while contributing to more resilient and scalable battery manufacturing globally."

Through the project, Voltavate will scale production, integrate its materials into battery cells, and generate validated prototype cells for customer evaluation, supporting its pathway toward commercial deployment.

Voltavate is positioning itself as an enabler of next-generation battery manufacturing, supporting industry partners in improving performance, reducing waste, and scaling production more effectively.

Media Contact
hello@voltavate.com
www.voltavate.com
Melbourne, VIC, Australia

Read the full release: https://www.voltavate.com/news/voltavate-arena

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2956821/Voltavate___Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/voltavates-manufacturing-breakthrough-gains-arena-backing-to-transform-battery-production-at-scale-302742651.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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