The German manufacturer said that its new air-to-water heat pump system uses propane as a refrigerant and is available in three variants with outputs of 5 kW, 7 kW, and 11 kW. The new product can reportedly achieve a coefficient of performance of up to 4.93.German heating specialist Vaillant has launched a compact air-to-water heat pump designed for flexible use in both new-build and retrofit applications. "The new Arotherm Pro heat pump is precision-engineered to meet the demands of today's specification market, delivering a coefficient of performance (COP) of up to 4.93 for the 5 kW model," ...

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