Intercontinental Energy, the company driving two of Australia's largest renewable energy projects, has announced key milestones for the system architecture that is to serve as the backbone for the proposed giga-scale green hydrogen projects. Australia InterContinental Energy (ICE) announced it has secured up to AUD 1.6 million ($1.14 million) in federal government funding to develop a digital twin for its P2(H2)Node (power to hydrogen node) that is designed to provide standardised architecture for large-scale green hydrogen production projects. The Perth-based company said it has also signed ...

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