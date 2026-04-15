The expansion will bring the company's total domestic cell capacity to 5.5 GW, cementing its position as the largest merchant solar cell manufacturer in the United States. USA Suniva has announced plans to invest $350 million in a new manufacturing facility in Laurens, South Carolina. The project is expected to begin operations in the second quarter of 2027 and will have an annual production capacity of 4.5 GW. When combined with the output from its existing headquarters and factory in Norcross, Georgia, the expansion will bring Suniva's total annual capacity to more than 5.5 GW. The Laurens ...

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