TraceLink, Inc.: TraceLink and Kinaxis Deepen Partnership to Synchronize Supply Chain Planning Decision Making with Real-Time Execution

Expanded integration links planning decisions with live partner data and digitalized multienterprise processes, enabling faster, more coordinated supply chain operations

BOSTON, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink, the world's largest Agentic Business Network, and Kinaxis, a leader in supply chain orchestration, today announced an expanded strategic partnership to link supply chain decision making with real-time execution.

The joint solution-Kinaxis Network Collaboration by TraceLink-integrates Kinaxis Maestro concurrent planning with live trading partner data from the TraceLink network, enabling continuous, multienterprise orchestration and faster response to change.

"The next generation of supply chain performance will be defined by how well organizations share and act on real-time knowledge acquired from across their end-to-end supply chain networks," said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO of TraceLink. "When companies establish a real-time data and metadata foundation, planning stops being a periodic exercise and becomes a continuous, network-wide capability. That foundation is what drives agentic operations."

Real-Time Data Meets Concurrent Planning

The integration combines Maestro supply-demand trade-off analysis and scenario simulation with real-time signals-inventory, order status, and external manufacturing activity-from trading partners across the TraceLink network.

TraceLink provides the multienterprise network and orchestration layer via its Integrate-Once model, while Maestro drives planning and decision-making-ensuring plans are continuously aligned with execution.

Forecasts and replenishment plans generated in Maestro can be digitally shared with contract manufacturers and suppliers via TraceLink. Partner responses-including confirmations, commitments, and inventory data-flow back through the Multienterprise Information Network Tower (MINT), eliminating manual, spreadsheet-based coordination.

"Life sciences supply chains are more interconnected and dynamic than ever, yet most organizations still lack real-time visibility across their partner networks," said Conrad Mandala, Executive Vice President of Partnerships & Alliances, Global Partner Organization at Kinaxis. "Together with TraceLink, Kinaxis is extending orchestration beyond the enterprise by combining real-time, multienterprise data with AI-infused decision-making. This enables companies to respond faster, continuously adapt to change, reduce risk, and deliver better outcomes for patients."

Closing the Gap Between Planning and Execution

When disruptions create gaps between planned demand and partner commitments, the solution enables automated, cross-company exception management.

Powered by TraceLink's Process Orchestration for Empowered Teams (POET), teams can trigger structured workflows as part of shared, no-code process templates, analyze issues in shared dashboards, coordinate responses, and track actions with full auditability-replacing fragmented email and spreadsheet processes.

Faster, More Coordinated Supply Chain Decisions

By leveraging TraceLink's network of more than 300,000 authenticated supply chain entities and Integrate-Once model, customers quickly link to any trading partner to gain real-time visibility across complex manufacturing and distribution ecosystems.

This supports use cases such as orchestrating production across contract manufacturers, monitoring inventory across distribution partners, and aligning forecasts with suppliers-enabling earlier detection of disruptions and faster, coordinated responses.

The result: improved supply-demand alignment, reduced manual reconciliation, stronger service levels, and more reliable execution across partner ecosystems.

Growing Adoption Across Life Sciences

TraceLink and Kinaxis will showcase the joint solution at LogiPharma Europe in April 2026, demonstrating how continuous planning powered by live multienterprise data enables faster response to disruptions, improved simulation, and coordinated action to maintain supply continuity.

Visit www.tracelink.com/resources/partners/kinaxis to learn more.

About TraceLink

TraceLink is the world's largest Agentic Business Network, enabling life sciences and healthcare companies to build and manage a scalable digital workforce of governed, no-code AI agents that execute and coordinate mission-critical supply chain operations alongside human teams.

Powered by the Integrate-Once OPUS platform, which links 300,000+ authenticated network entities that exchange hundreds of billions of product transactions annually, only TraceLink delivers the industrial foundation required to develop, train, and continuously optimize agentic supply chain talent-governed AI agents-operating across multienterprise processes.

This agentic workforce model redefines how work gets done-expanding capacity, accelerating execution, and enabling safe, secure supply chain ecosystems that serve the greater good and operate with unprecedented agility, intelligence, and productivity beyond the limits of human-only operations, ensuring patients receive safe, high-quality therapies and products when and where they are needed.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis is a leader in modern supply chain orchestration, powering complex global supply chains, and supporting the people who manage them. Our powerful, AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, Maestro, combines proprietary technologies and techniques that provide full transparency and agility across the entire supply chain - from multi-year strategic planning to last-mile delivery. We are trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today's volatility and disruption. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

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