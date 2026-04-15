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PR Newswire
15.04.2026 08:06 Uhr
106 Leser
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Stack BTC Plc - Board Changes

Stack BTC Plc - Board Changes

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 15

15 April 2026

Stack BTC Plc

("the Company")

Board Changes

Stack BTC Plc, the UK-based company focused on building a portfolio of high-quality, cash-generative businesses alongside a Bitcoin treasury, is pleased to announce a number of Board changes as it continues to advance its growth strategy.

Following the successful transition of the business from its legacy strategy as Kasei Digital Assets Plc and the adoption of the Company's new dual-engine strategy of acquiring operating businesses alongside a Bitcoin treasury, the Board has been restructured to support the next phase of the Company's development. The changes are designed to strengthen the executive team with the experience and capability required to execute the Company's strategy and deliver long-term value for shareholders.

Highlights

  • Appointment of David Galan as Chief Executive Officer.

  • Appointment of Paul Withers as Chief Strategy Officer.

  • Jai Patel to step down from the Board.

David Galan brings extensive experience in capital markets, M&A and executive leadership. He began his career as a chartered accountant at Arthur Andersen before moving into investment banking, where he gained significant experience in capital markets and corporate transactions. He has since held CEO and CFO roles across a range of sectors, including real estate, hospitality and media, and has recent experience of executing Bitcoin treasury strategies alongside operational businesses.

Paul Withers brings more than two decades of entrepreneurial, strategic and capital allocation experience across financial services, precious metals, fintech and private markets. He is the founder of Direct Bullion, a UK-based precious metals group serving retail, high-net-worth and pension clients, and has led its expansion into international markets.

The Company also announces that Jai Patel will step down from the Board with immediate effect, following the completion of the transition from the Company's legacy business model to the new Stack BTC strategy. The Board would like to thank Jai for his significant commitment to the Company over the years, and for his valuable contribution to the launch and structuring of the Company's new strategy. Jai remains a significant and supportive shareholder in the Company.

Further information on the Company is available at https://www.stackbitcoin.co.uk/.

For further information please contact:

Stack BTC Plc

David Galan

Chief Executive Officer

david@stackbitcoin.co.uk

VSA Capital Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser and Broker)

Andrew Raca

Sam Gurung

+44 (0) 20 3005 5000

mail@vsacapital.com

Yellow Jersey PR

Charles Goodwin

+44 (0) 774 7788 221

stackbtc@yellowjerseypr.com

AlbR Capital Limited (Corporate Broker)

Lucy Williams

Duncan Vasey

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7469 0936

© 2026 PR Newswire
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