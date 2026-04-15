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WKN: A3KQET | ISIN: XS2337349265 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
14.04.26 | 09:34
4,900 
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ORIFLAME INVESTMENT HOLDING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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ORIFLAME INVESTMENT HOLDING PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
15.04.2026 08:18 Uhr
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Oriflame Launches Top Scents: Championing the Next Generation of Perfumery Talent

STOCKHOLM, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oriflame, the globally renowned beauty and wellbeing company, announces the launch of Top Scents, a collection of niche-inspired fragrances created exclusively in collaboration with the Givaudan Perfumery School, the legendary institute that has trained the perfumers behind one third of the fragrances on the market today.

The initiative reflects Oriflame's long-standing commitment to supporting emerging creative entrepreneurs, while making niche perfumery more accessible, without compromising artistry or quality.

At the centre of the Top Scents range are seven emerging perfumers selected from Givaudan Perfumery School in Argenteuil, near Paris. Working from six creative briefs developed by Oriflame, the young talents took part in a competition designed to challenge convention and encourage bold, contemporary thinking. Their creations were evaluated by a jury of master perfumers including Calice Becker, Headmaster of the Givaudan Perfumery School and renown perfumer, with final selections shaped by votes from the 400 Oriflame Beauty Entrepreneurs.

For more almost 60 years, Oriflame has empowered people to build businesses, develop skills and turn ambition into opportunity. With Top Scent, the company brings this entrepreneurial philosophy into the world of fine fragrance, nurturing new creative talent through education, collaboration and engagement with a real-world creative brief.

The project brings together up-and-coming perfumers from Japan to France bringing different cultural perspectives to help shape this unique collection. The outcome is a cohesive range of six niche fragrances, each distinct in character, yet united by a spirit of curiosity, originality and creative independence.

Anna Malmhake, Oriflame's CEO, commented, "The global fragrance market has experienced a strong 'boom' over the last 12-18 months, with growth driven by premiumisation, Gen Z demand, and the rise of niche, artisanal brands. We wanted to marry this opportunity with our mission to support up-and-coming talent, a commitment we have upheld for nearly 60 years."

Elena Degtyareva, Chief Marketing Officer at Oriflame, added, "Oriflame has always believed in unlocking potential, whether through entrepreneurship, creativity or self-expression. Top Scents brings those values into fine fragrance, while offering consumers a new and accessible way to experience niche perfumery."

The first two fragrances from this exclusive collection are Top Scents Rose Mode Eau de Parfum (RRP €60 / £55), a modern floral-woody scent enriched with Givaudan's exclusive musk captives, that challenges rose cliches in perfumery. The winning perfume was created by Julie Noé.

Top Scents Neon Oud (RRP €60 / £55), - a bold woody-ambery composition that reimagines oud through unexpected contrasts of fruits and smoke, building an olfactive bridge between East and West. The winning perfume was created by Andrea Montanari.

Further launches from the collection will follow throughout 2026.

Exclusive behind-the-scenes films of the competition via YouTube: https://youtu.be/-jgJlzTAgDw

About Oriflame

Oriflame has empowered individuals since 1967 through its diverse portfolio of high-quality, innovative, and sustainable beauty and wellbeing products. It operates in over 60 markets with a community of 3 million Beauty Entrepreneurs and members worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2956099/Oriflame_Photo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/oriflame-launches-top-scents-championing-the-next-generation-of-perfumery-talent-302742294.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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