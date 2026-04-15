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PR Newswire
15.04.2026 08:18 Uhr
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ACE & Company Closes Q1 2026 Fundraise Above Target with $228 Million in New Commitments

GENEVA, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACE & Company (ACE) today announced key fundraising milestones for two flagship funds in the first quarter of 2026, raising a combined $228 million in new capital commitments. This represents approximately 12% of its total assets under management, achieved amid significant market volatility and heightened geopolitical uncertainty.

ACE Secondary Investments VIII held its final close at $85 million, marking a 66% increase in size compared to the previous vintage. The fund builds on ACE's LP-led secondary strategy, targeting seasoned private equity portfolios at attractive discounts, with a focus on near-term cash generation and accelerated distributions. The close comes amid a supportive secondary market backdrop, driven by elevated levels of unrealized private equity net asset value (NAV), extended holding periods, and growing demand for liquidity.

ACE Independent Sponsors IV completed its first close at $143 million, building on the momentum of the prior fund. The fund focuses on investing in lower middle-market companies across the United States and Western Europe, targeting high-quality businesses with clear operational upside. It capitalizes on a highly fragmented and less competitive segment of the market, enabling disciplined entry valuations, proprietary deal flow, and strong value creation potential.

Adam Said, Chairman and Co-founder of ACE & Company, commented: "In periods of market volatility, investors do not retreat from conviction; they concentrate it in quality assets. This fundraise reflects the continued confidence of our investor community and positions us well to deploy capital at a time when disciplined investors can create significant value. We now look forward to investing this capital thoughtfully and continuing to build on our relationships with investors and partners throughout the year."

About ACE & Company

ACE & Company is a global investment group focused on private markets, with more than $2.0 billion in assets under management and over 20 years of investment experience. The firm invests across three core strategies-Venture, Independent Sponsors, and Secondaries-providing diversified exposure and differentiated return opportunities across the private markets lifecycle. Headquartered in Geneva, ACE & Company has offices in Zurich, London, New York, and Cairo.

Contact:
Elia Innamorati
Office +41.22.311.3333 | Web aceandcompany.com
ACE & Company SA | Rue du Rhône 30 | 1204 Geneva | Switzerland

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© 2026 PR Newswire
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