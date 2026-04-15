Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney (CAS): Sistine Chapel Masterpieces Come to Life in Groundbreaking Immersive Exhibition in Sydney

One of the world's most extraordinary artistic achievements is set to be experienced in a completely new way, as Sistine Chapel: Revelations - An Immersive Exhibition prepares to open in Sydney.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - 16th May - 19th July

SYDNEY, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Developed by the Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney with the express permission and support of the Vatican, the exhibition brings together immersive technology, large-scale projection, and spatial storytelling, enabling audiences to experience the beauty of the Sistine Chapel like never before.

Created for a broad audience-including art and culture lovers, families, students, tourists, and the spiritually curious-it seeks to bring to life the iconic works of Michelangelo and other Renaissance masters through a guided encounter with the story and symbolism behind the art.

This exhibition offers a rare opportunity to encounter one of the greatest treasures of Western civilisation in a new way. "This is about giving people the chance to experience one of the great works of human genius in a way that feels intimate and alive," said Juliette Khoury, Archdiocesan Project Lead. "The Sistine Chapel is more than a masterpiece; it is a place where art, story, and the sacred meet. This exhibition invites people to step into that encounter."

The Sydney opening marks the beginning of a global journey for the exhibition, with the potential to reach international audiences in the years ahead.

Visitors will be guided through the narrative that adorns the ceiling and walls, from Creation to the Fall, from Redemption to Judgement, illuminating the meaning behind the imagery and its enduring relevance today.

Sistine Chapel: Revelations is expected to be one of Sydney's most significant cultural events in recent years, offering an experience that bridges art, faith, technology, and history in a way rarely seen at this scale. It will stand alongside leading immersive experiences worldwide, the likes of the recent Van Gogh exhibitions, Japan's teamLab, and the United States' Meow Wolf.

The exhibition runs from 16 May to 19 July at the forecourt of St Mary's Cathedral, Sydney, housed in a custom-built truss structure that captures the breathtaking proportions of the Sistine Chapel.

For more information, please visit https://sistinechapelsydney.com.au/?utm_source=Pi&utm_medium=Newswire&utm_campaign=awareness&utm_id=Sistenechapelsydney&utm_term=masterpieces&utm_content=prarticle

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