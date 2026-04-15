Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 15.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Unter dem Radar, voll finanziert: Beginnt jetzt der nächste Gold-Run?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.04.2026 08:30 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney (CAS): Sistine Chapel Masterpieces Come to Life in Groundbreaking Immersive Exhibition in Sydney

One of the world's most extraordinary artistic achievements is set to be experienced in a completely new way, as Sistine Chapel: Revelations - An Immersive Exhibition prepares to open in Sydney.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - 16th May - 19th July

SYDNEY, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Developed by the Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney with the express permission and support of the Vatican, the exhibition brings together immersive technology, large-scale projection, and spatial storytelling, enabling audiences to experience the beauty of the Sistine Chapel like never before.

Created for a broad audience-including art and culture lovers, families, students, tourists, and the spiritually curious-it seeks to bring to life the iconic works of Michelangelo and other Renaissance masters through a guided encounter with the story and symbolism behind the art.

This exhibition offers a rare opportunity to encounter one of the greatest treasures of Western civilisation in a new way. "This is about giving people the chance to experience one of the great works of human genius in a way that feels intimate and alive," said Juliette Khoury, Archdiocesan Project Lead. "The Sistine Chapel is more than a masterpiece; it is a place where art, story, and the sacred meet. This exhibition invites people to step into that encounter."

The Sydney opening marks the beginning of a global journey for the exhibition, with the potential to reach international audiences in the years ahead.

Visitors will be guided through the narrative that adorns the ceiling and walls, from Creation to the Fall, from Redemption to Judgement, illuminating the meaning behind the imagery and its enduring relevance today.

Sistine Chapel: Revelations is expected to be one of Sydney's most significant cultural events in recent years, offering an experience that bridges art, faith, technology, and history in a way rarely seen at this scale. It will stand alongside leading immersive experiences worldwide, the likes of the recent Van Gogh exhibitions, Japan's teamLab, and the United States' Meow Wolf.

The exhibition runs from 16 May to 19 July at the forecourt of St Mary's Cathedral, Sydney, housed in a custom-built truss structure that captures the breathtaking proportions of the Sistine Chapel.

For more information, please visit https://sistinechapelsydney.com.au/?utm_source=Pi&utm_medium=Newswire&utm_campaign=awareness&utm_id=Sistenechapelsydney&utm_term=masterpieces&utm_content=prarticle

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2953625/CAS_Sistine_Chapel_Revelations.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sistine-chapel-masterpieces-come-to-life-in-groundbreaking-immersive-exhibition-in-sydney-302742821.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.