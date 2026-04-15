IKAPE Redefines Mobile Espresso Standards with the Launch of KAPO K2 Pro: The World's Most Advanced Portable Coffee Maker

SHENZHEN, China, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IKAPE, a famous brand in precision coffee appliance, today announced the European launch of the KAPO K2 Pro, a groundbreaking portable espresso machine designed to bridge the gap between professional-grade brewing and nomadic lifestyle. KAPO K2 Pro arrives as the most technically advanced solution for specialty coffee enthusiasts on the move.

Coffee enthusiasts no longer settle for "convenience" at the cost of quality. The KAPO K2 Pro addresses this demand by integrating a commercial-standard 58mm filter basket-a rarity in the portable market-allowing users to obtain fresh espresso and is compatible with 58mm coffee tools.





Engineering Excellence in a Compact Form

The KAPO K2 Pro is engineered with a focus on exceptional performance. Key features include:

Universal 58mm Compatibility: Enables standard dosage of 18-20g, ensuring a full-bodied extraction that rivals countertop espresso machines.

Enables standard dosage of 18-20g, ensuring a full-bodied extraction that rivals countertop espresso machines. Smart Bluetooth Connectivity & Real-Time Monitoring: The KAPO K2 Pro features a dedicated mobile App. Users can monitor extraction variables in real-time and remotely adjust brewing parameters, offering a level of precision control and data visualization never before seen in a portable device.

The KAPO K2 Pro features a dedicated mobile App. Users can monitor extraction variables in real-time and remotely adjust brewing parameters, offering a level of precision control and data visualization never before seen in a portable device. High-Efficiency Ceramic Heating System: Equipped with an advanced ceramic thermal core, the heating efficiency is increased by 20%. It can heat 50ml of cold water to the ideal 93°C in just 2 minutes, get espresso more quickly.

Equipped with an advanced ceramic thermal core, the heating efficiency is increased by 20%. It can heat 50ml of cold water to the ideal 93°C in just 2 minutes, get espresso more quickly. Pro-Grade Battery Endurance: Powered by a massive triple-battery configuration with a total capacity of 13,500mAh. It supports heating cold water for 6-8 consecutive cups or over 500 extractions using pre-heated water on a single charge.





"With the KAPO K2 Pro, we wanted to move beyond the limitations of traditional portable brewers," said the Product Lead at IKAPE. "By combining the 58mm industry standard with smart app control and elite thermal efficiency, we are giving baristas the freedom to take a complete professional studio anywhere in the world."

Availability

The KAPO K2 Pro is now available for shipping across Germany and the wider European market. For more information or to explore IKAPE's full range of precision tools, please visit ikapestore.com.

About IKAPE

IKAPE is a premium coffee equipment brand dedicated to the pursuit of the "Golden Cup" standard. By combining minimalist aesthetics with rigorous mechanical engineering, IKAPE provides baristas and home enthusiasts with tools that enhance every variable of the coffee extraction process.

Contact

Alex Edward

info@ikapestore.com

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