A year-long study in the UK finds vertical bifacial PV systems achieve an up to 26.91% higher output during morning hours compared to traditional tilted PV systems. The vertical bifacial system bettered the tilted system across all four seasons, with average power gains as high as 24.52% during winter.Vertical bifacial rooftop PV systems can outperform conventional tilted monofacial rooftop PV systems across seasons in the U.K, a year-long study has found. Research by the University of York has performed the first empirical assessment of a vertical bifacial rooftop PV system belonging to Norwegian-headquartered ...

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