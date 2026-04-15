Entering a competitive small-scale energy storate field is Chinese maker Mova, well-known for its kitchen applicances and growing robotic homewares including vacuums and more.From ESS News A relative newcomer to the home appliance industry is Chinese appliance maker Mova, which along with its subsidiary brand Dreame, has a wide range of kitchen appliances and robots, ranging from robot vacuums to lawn mowers to pool cleaners and more, which it pitches under the slogan of intelligent home living. At CES 2026, some of the largest booths on display seen by ESS News were the Mova and Dreame booths, ...

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