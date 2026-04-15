The Tunisian government is inviting private developers to submit applications for solar power plants under the sixth licensing round for full electricity sale to national utility STEG.Tunisia's Ministry of Industry, Mines and Energy is inviting private developers to submit applications to build and operate solar power plants across the country. The projects will be developed under the framework of the sixth round of the licensing system for the full sale of electricity to Tunisia state-owned utility Société Tunisienne de l'Electricité et du Gaz (STEG). The total allocated capacity for this round ...

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