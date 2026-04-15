Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 15.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold auf 6.300 USD? Diese Aktie könnte der geheime Hebel sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.04.2026 09:06 Uhr
159 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Yeastar Unveils AI Receptionist in its Cloud and Virtual PBX Solutions

XIAMEN, CHINA, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeastar, a global leader in Unified Communications (UC) solutions, today launched a groundbreaking AI Receptionist built into its P-Series Phone System, marking a significant step forward in bringing agentic AI into business communications.

AI Call Automation with Simplicity in Mind

Powered by natural language processing (NLP), Yeastar AI Receptionist leverages existing knowledge bases to fully automate inbound call handling. Operating 24/7, it answers customer inquiries, engages in context-aware conversations, and routes calls with human-like precision. This ensures businesses of all sizes never miss a call, significantly reducing wait times and improving first-call resolution rates.

Key advantages include:

  • Custom and prebuilt AI receptionist with no-code orchestration
  • Intent-based call routing with full conversational context
  • Knowledge base strictly grounded in your uploaded business documents/websites
  • Global scale: 34 supported languages with customizable human-sounding voices
  • Actionable analytics backed by comprehensive metrics and performance reports

Expanding AI across the Communication Stack

In addition to the AI Receptionist, Yeastar also features everyday AI tools to supercharge productivity: automated call/voicemail transcription and summaries to eliminate manual note-taking, multilingual Text-to-Speech for dynamic voice prompts, and WebSocket real-time audio streaming that enables limitless extensibility for third-party AI integrations.

Unlike AI solutions that require complex setup, Yeastar's entire AI suite is natively built into the PBX and deploys in minutes. For more details, please visit our website.

Looking Ahead

In the coming months, Yeastar will further expand the automation capabilities of its AI Receptionist by allowing AI agents to gather information and execute workflows across core business systems-such as CRM, order management, and appointment scheduling platforms-enabling more intelligent, connected, and end-to-end business operations.

"The launch of AI Receptionist marks a pivotal milestone in our journey into Agentic AI," said Arya Zhou, Head of Global Sales at Yeastar. "As AI continues to reshape business communications, we are making autonomous AI capabilities truly accessible to businesses of any size, both functionally and economically."

About Yeastar

Yeastar makes digital value easily accessible from ownership and adoption to daily usage and management by transforming how businesses connect and communicate. Yeastar has established itself as a leading provider of UC solutions with a strong ecosystem, a global network of channel partners, and over 650,000 customers worldwide. For more information about Yeastar or to become a Yeastar partner, please visit https://www.yeastar.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2954515/Yeastar_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yeastar-unveils-ai-receptionist-in-its-cloud-and-virtual-pbx-solutions-302741230.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.