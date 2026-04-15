studyamo.com: New Scientifically Based Study Choice Test Supports Schools and Educational Advisors Worldwide

VIENNA, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the new studyamo test, schools and educational advisors now have access to a free, scientifically based online tool that supports students in choosing their field of study.

The test consists of two consecutive modules covering career-related and study-related interests. It includes a total of 58 questions and takes approximately 5-10 minutes to complete. Based on the results, an individual ranking of 143 fields of study is generated, showing how well each field matches the student's interests. In addition, students receive an overview of course content, requirements, and career prospects.

The studyamo test is based on the internationally recognized RIASEC model developed by John L. Holland. Its scientific foundation is documented in a dedicated working paper.

studyamo meets high data protection standards: the test requires no registration and stores no personal data or IP addresses. As a web-based tool, it works on all devices without installation and is ideal for larger student groups and educational counseling.

The studyamo test is available free of charge to schools and educational advisors. When using or recommending the test, a link to www.studyamo.com/en/studyamo-test is appreciated. Further information is available at www.studyamo.com/en/schools/studyamo-test.

A customizable version of the test will soon be available for universities and higher education institutions. These institutions can integrate their own degree programs, allowing results to show which programs best match prospective students' interests.

About studyamo

Since 1999, plus Media has been developing digital education portals and tools for study orientation with the aim of supporting students in choosing the right field of study. studyamo is our latest platform with an international focus. It is already available in 13 languages.

Inquiries & Contact:

Peter Krammer

plus Media GmbH

+43(0)67764724421

info@studyamo.com

www.studyamo.com

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