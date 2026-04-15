Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 15.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold auf 6.300 USD? Diese Aktie könnte der geheime Hebel sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.04.2026 09:06 Uhr
171 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

studyamo.com: New Scientifically Based Study Choice Test Supports Schools and Educational Advisors Worldwide

VIENNA, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the new studyamo test, schools and educational advisors now have access to a free, scientifically based online tool that supports students in choosing their field of study.

The test consists of two consecutive modules covering career-related and study-related interests. It includes a total of 58 questions and takes approximately 5-10 minutes to complete. Based on the results, an individual ranking of 143 fields of study is generated, showing how well each field matches the student's interests. In addition, students receive an overview of course content, requirements, and career prospects.

The studyamo test is based on the internationally recognized RIASEC model developed by John L. Holland. Its scientific foundation is documented in a dedicated working paper.

studyamo meets high data protection standards: the test requires no registration and stores no personal data or IP addresses. As a web-based tool, it works on all devices without installation and is ideal for larger student groups and educational counseling.

The studyamo test is available free of charge to schools and educational advisors. When using or recommending the test, a link to www.studyamo.com/en/studyamo-test is appreciated. Further information is available at www.studyamo.com/en/schools/studyamo-test.

A customizable version of the test will soon be available for universities and higher education institutions. These institutions can integrate their own degree programs, allowing results to show which programs best match prospective students' interests.

About studyamo

Since 1999, plus Media has been developing digital education portals and tools for study orientation with the aim of supporting students in choosing the right field of study. studyamo is our latest platform with an international focus. It is already available in 13 languages.

Inquiries & Contact:

Peter Krammer
plus Media GmbH
+43(0)67764724421
info@studyamo.com
www.studyamo.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/studyamocom-new-scientifically-based-study-choice-test-supports-schools-and-educational-advisors-worldwide-302742435.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.