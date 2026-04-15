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WKN: A2P2JR | ISIN: IE00BLP1HW54 | Ticker-Symbol: 4VK
Stuttgart
15.04.26 | 09:33
272,80 Euro
-0,22 % -0,60
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272,70275,3009:50
272,70275,3009:50
PR Newswire
15.04.2026 09:06 Uhr
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Aon plc: Aon expands Data Center Lifecycle Insurance Program capacity to $3.5 billion in support of Digital Infrastructure clients

Expanded program now includes coverage for operational data centers across the lifecycle

DUBLIN, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced an additional $1 billion expansion of its proprietary Data Center Lifecycle Insurance Program (DCLP), increasing total program capacity to $3.5 billion and expanding the program to now include coverage for existing data centers coming off the first year of operations.

With this enhancement, DCLP now provides continuity of coverage into long-term operations, extending coordinated support to existing, mission-critical data center assets beyond construction and commissioning. This lifecycle approach reflects the growing scale, complexity and capital intensity of digital infrastructure, enabling clients to secure capacity with greater certainty as assets move into steady-state operation.

"Data centers have become foundational to innovation, connectivity and economic growth," said Joe Peiser, CEO of Risk Capital at Aon. "As these assets grow in size, complexity and importance, resilience must be built from the start. By expanding our Data Center Lifecycle Insurance Program and extending coverage to operating data centers, Aon is helping clients anticipate risk, protect critical assets and invest in digital infrastructure with greater confidence."

Launched in June 2025, Aon's DCLP is a multi-line insurance solution designed to address the interconnected construction, operational, cyber and financial risks facing data center owners, developers and investors. The latest expansion reflects accelerating global investment in cloud computing, artificial intelligence and hyperscale infrastructure, and the growing importance of resilience as data centers become larger, more capital-intensive and more critical to the global economy.

Key features of the DCLP include:

  • Up to $3.5 billion in coverage for Construction All Risks, Delay in Start-Up (DSU) and Operational Property Damage/Business Interruption
  • Cyber and technology E&O coverage up to $400 million, including non-damage cyber DSU and ransomware protection
  • Third-party liability up to $200 million globally, including $100 million in U.S. excess capacity
  • Project cargo and transport insurance up to $500 million
  • Risk engineering and cyber impact modelling are available through Aon's Global Risk Consulting team
  • Capacity supported by a global panel of A-rated or higher insurers across Lloyd's and Company markets

Through its integrated Risk Capital structure, Aon brings together global insurance capacity, analytics and specialist expertise to help clients manage complexity, secure capacity at scale and support long-term investment and financing decisions across digital infrastructure and other capital-intensive sectors.

About Aon
Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better - to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that help protect and grow their businesses.

Follow Aon on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram. Stay up-to-date by visiting Aon's newsroom and sign up for news alerts here.

Media Contact
mediainquiries@aon.com
Toll-free (U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico): +1 833 751 8114
International: +1 312 381 3024

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1632623/5916205/Aon_Logo_2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aon-expands-data-center-lifecycle-insurance-program-capacity-to-3-5-billion-in-support-of-digital-infrastructure-clients-302742358.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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