RebelDot Becomes Romania's Highest-Ranked IT and Software Company in the FT1000, Financial Times' Ranking of Europe's Fastest-Growing Companies

Complex software, AI and data projects drove RebelDot's third inclusion in the 2026 FT1000 edition

RebelDot's revenue grew by 50% in 2025 to EUR 22.5 million, with the company projecting more than EUR 32 million in 2026

CLUJ-NAPOCA, Romania, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RebelDot, a strategic technology and innovation partner based in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, has been included for the third time in the FT1000, the Financial Times and Statista ranking of Europe's fastest-growing companies.





The ranking is based on compound annual revenue growth between 2021 and 2024 and includes independent companies whose growth has been primarily organic. Financial data is reviewed and validated as part of the selection process, making the FT1000 a benchmark for business performance across Europe.

In the 2026 edition, RebelDot is the highest-ranked IT & software company from Romania and places second among all Romanian companies included.

RebelDot continues its growth. In 2025, the company's revenue increased by 50% year-on-year to EUR 22.5 million. For 2026, it projects growth of more than 40%, with the objective of exceeding EUR 32 million in revenue.

This growth has been supported by a collaboration model in which RebelDot is involved earlier and more deeply in projects, from shaping development direction to contributing to decisions that directly influence products and business outcomes. The company is increasingly engaged in complex digital projects with a growing AI and data component and in long-term partnerships where its role extends beyond execution.

"Our third inclusion in the FT1000 reflects how RebelDot's role in client relationships has evolved. We are increasingly involved in projects where our contribution goes beyond execution and extends into consulting, innovation, AI integration and the use of data to support meaningful business outcomes. More partnerships are long term and involve essential decisions related to product direction, development priorities and the role technology can play in achieving concrete business objectives", says Tudor Ciuleanu, CEO of RebelDot.

About RebelDot

RebelDot is a strategic technology and innovation partner specialised in the development of AI systems, digital products and infrastructure for AI agents for large organisations. The company covers activities ranging from defining technology direction, consulting and innovation, to AI-native digital product engineering, AI and data solutions, as well as cloud and AI agent infrastructure. RebelDot works with global companies on projects across several industries, including manufacturing, motorsport and the financial sector, in long-term partnerships in which its contribution ranges from direction validation to active involvement in building the solution.

Media Contact:

Gabriel Preda

Clear Communications

gabriel.preda@clearcommunications.ro

+400726493938

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bdb530cd-dcd1-4911-a927-05a77ce618e7