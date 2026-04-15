



KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, Apr 15, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Exito Media Concepts today announced the 46th Edition of the Digital Transformation Summit Malaysia 2026, convening on 23rd April 2026 at the Hyatt Regency Kuala Lumpur Midtown. The summit will bring together more than 200 C-Level executives, technology directors, and government leaders to address the strategic and operational imperatives shaping Malaysia's next phase of digital growth.Now in its 46th edition and part of a series spanning 11+ countries, the summit has established itself as one of Asia Pacific's most consequential forums for enterprise technology leadership.The Strategic Context: Malaysia's Digital Economy at a Critical JunctureMalaysia's digital economy is undergoing a structural shift. Driven by targeted government-led initiatives and accelerating enterprise adoption of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and Web 3.0, organizations across every sector are fundamentally reimagining how they operate, compete, and deliver value.The opportunity is significant. Yet the path to enterprise-wide transformation demands more than technology investment - it requires navigating complex cybersecurity environments, integrating legacy infrastructure with modern digital architecture, developing organizational capabilities at pace, and embedding a culture of innovation that sustains long-term resilience. For Malaysia's business leadership, strategic clarity has never been more consequential.The Digital Transformation Summit Malaysia 2026 is designed precisely for this inflection point.Enterprise Transformation in PracticeThe business case for bold digital action is already being written across Malaysia. A leading domestic enterprise recently undertook a comprehensive digital transformation initiative - transitioning to a cloud-first infrastructure supported by advanced data analytics and AI capabilities.The results were measurable and material: automating key operational processes delivered significant gains in efficiency and organizational agility. The concurrent deployment of robust cybersecurity frameworks ensured data integrity and regulatory compliance. Simultaneously, structured workforce upskilling programmes enabled teams to perform with confidence in an evolving technology environment.The outcome: improved business performance, deeper customer engagement, and a materially stronger competitive position within Malaysia's digital economy. It is precisely this calibre of real-world insight that the Summit is built to surface and scale.Event OverviewThe 46th Edition of the Digital Transformation Summit Malaysia 2026 is part of a globally recognized series of events hosted across 11+ countries. This edition will convene more than 200 C-Level Executives, Directors, Heads of Technology, Government leaders, and digital transformation leaders from across industries.Through expert-led keynotes, panel discussions, and real-world case studies, the summit will highlight innovative strategies, emerging technologies, and actionable insights that empower organizations to drive digital growth and operational excellence.Date: 23rd April 2026Time: 09:00 AM to 05:00 PMVenue: Hyatt Regency Kuala Lumpur MidtownWebsite: https://digitransformationsummit.com/malaysia/Summit Agenda: Technology Priorities Shaping 2026Delivered through expert-led keynotes, high-impact panel discussions, and documented case studies, the Summit agenda will address the technology priorities most consequential to enterprise leaders this year:Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning Embedding intelligent decision-making and automation across core business functions - from supply chain to customer experience to financial operations.Web 3.0 & Emerging Technologies Navigating decentralized innovation and unlocking new digital ecosystems with long-term enterprise relevance.Internet of Things (IoT) Advancing operational connectivity and efficiency across industries through integrated sensor and data infrastructure.Quantum Computing Examining the practical and strategic implications of the next frontier in computational capability.Cybersecurity & Data Protection Strengthening enterprise digital resilience against an increasingly sophisticated and expansive threat landscape.Cloud & Scalable Infrastructure Building the foundational agility, continuity, and scalability demanded by modern enterprise growth.Digital Culture & Transformation Strategy Developing the leadership frameworks and organizational behaviours that sustain transformation well beyond initial implementation.Data-Driven Decision Making Harnessing analytics to convert raw data into competitive intelligence and measurable business outcomes.About Exito Media ConceptsExito - the word for success - is both the name and the operating philosophy of one of the world's most active B2B events and media organizations. Over 16 years, Exito has built a reputation for delivering 240+ conferences annually across technology, digital transformation, cybersecurity, healthcare, and emerging enterprise sectors worldwide.Every Exito event is defined by meticulous agenda curation, access to world-class speaker communities, and a commitment to market-driven insight that translates directly into strategic value for attendees, sponsors, and partners. The result is a global platform trusted by thousands of senior executives to inform their most consequential decisions.Media ContactPrakruthi NayakaMedia and PR Executive, Exito Media ConceptsEmail: prakruthi.nayaka@exito-e.comWebsite: https://digitransformationsummit.com/malaysia/Source: ExitoCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.