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WKN: A2PZLE | ISIN: US0191701095 | Ticker-Symbol: 2AA
Tradegate
15.04.26 | 09:50
0,640 Euro
+133,58 % +0,366
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ALLIED GAMING & ENTERTAINMENT INC Chart 1 Jahr
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0,6200,68009:55
0,6200,68009:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.04.2026 22:06 Uhr
20 Leser
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Allied Gaming & Entertainment and Knighted Pastures Announce Comprehensive Resolution and Strategic Path Forward

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: AGAE) ("Allied" or the "Company") and Knighted Pastures LLC ("Knighted Pastures") today announced that they have reached a comprehensive and mutually agreed resolution of all outstanding matters between the parties, bringing full closure to prior legal proceedings. In connection with the resolution, the parties have executed a term sheet setting forth the overall framework of the resolution.

The resolution includes a mutually agreed-upon framework addressing the recent Delaware court award of attorneys' fees to Knighted and reflects a constructive outcome that both parties believe is in each of their best long-term interests.

Both Allied and Knighted Pastures emphasized that the resolution establishes clarity, removes uncertainty, and enables a forward-looking alignment focused on value creation.

As part of the resolution, Allied states that it has no basis to question the integrity or business practices of Knighted Pastures or Mr. Choi. Both parties look forward to moving forward independently, focused on their respective strategic priorities.

James Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Allied Gaming & Entertainment, stated: "We are pleased to have reached a comprehensive and constructive resolution with Knighted Pastures. Importantly, this outcome allows Allied to move forward with clarity, stability, and a renewed focus on executing our long-term strategy.

With this matter behind us, our priority is firmly on building and scaling a next-generation digital platform at the intersection of real-world assets, digital assets, and AI-driven applications across gaming, entertainment, and education.

We believe Allied is uniquely positioned with an integrated ecosystem that combines proprietary content, telecommunications infrastructure, community-level distribution, and data intelligence. Our focus is now on disciplined execution and unlocking the full strategic value of these assets for our shareholders."

Roy Choi, Principal of Knighted Pastures, stated: "We appreciate the resolution of this matter and the clarity it provides for all parties involved. This outcome reflects a thorough process and allows both organizations to move forward constructively.

We remain confident in Allied's strategic direction and its ability to advance its initiatives across the gaming and entertainment landscape. We believe the Company is well-positioned to execute on its opportunities and create long-term value."

Both parties agree that this resolution brings finality to all outstanding matters and establishes a clear path forward.

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: AGAE) is a global experiential entertainment company evolving into a vertically integrated digital ecosystem platform.

About Knighted Pastures LLC
Knighted Pastures LLC is a gaming and entertainment company focused on innovative ventures across the industry.

Contact:

Investor relations: ir@alliedgaming.gg


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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