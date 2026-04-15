Ongwe Minerals Inc.: Ongwe Minerals Announces Listing on the Namibia Securities Exchange

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ongwe Minerals Inc. ("Ongwe" or "the Company") (TSXV: OGW) (NSX: ONG) is pleased to announce that the Company has completed all the requirements for a dual-listing on the Namibia Securities Exchange ("NSX") under the symbol "ONG", with trading to commence on 15 April 2026. There will be no change to Ongwe's listing on the TSX Venture Exchange which will remain the primary listing for Ongwe's common shares.

Dave Underwood, Ongwe's CEO commented: "The dual listing of Ongwe on the Namibian Securities Exchange is a very important step in building Ongwe's local Namibian capital markets presence. Ongwe is fortunate to have a dedicated and substantial base of Namibian shareholders, many of whom have shared in the prior successes of the Ongwe team, through Osino Resources and Koryx Copper, both of whom were listed and raised significant capital on the Namibian exchange. This listing is specifically designed to streamline the process for both institutional and retail investors to trade our shares or participate in upcoming capital raises. Beyond simply strengthening our ties with the local investment community, this move reflects our deep-seated confidence in Namibia's status as a top-tier mining jurisdiction. By diversifying our shareholder base and bolstering market liquidity, we are building a more resilient platform for future growth, while simultaneously ensuring that Namibian citizens have a direct path to benefit from the country's mineral wealth."

In conjunction with the Company's dual listing on the NSX, the Company is required by the NSX to provide a summary of historical achievements and an operational overview of events, all of which have previously been released on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's profile and further information is available on the Company's website at https://ongweminerals.com. No new information will be released on the Namibian Exchange News Service ("NENS") in conjunction with the Company's dual listing on the NSX, effective April 15, 2026.

About Ongwe Minerals Inc.

Ongwe Minerals Inc. is a Canadian-listed gold exploration company dedicated to the discovery and development of new gold systems in Namibia. The Company is currently advancing three promising projects within the emerging Northwest Damara gold belt, with a primary emphasis on the Omatjete and Khorixas Gold Projects.

The Omatjete Gold Project is strategically located along the regional Okondeka Fault Zone, which also hosts the Kokoseb gold deposit (WIA Gold). Early surface work by Ongwe has led to the discovery of the Manga Gold Prospect which has a 4.5km x 1km footprint of gold in soil and early scout drilling indicating gold in bedrock. This area has significant growth potential and work is ongoing to define the strike extent of the Manga discovery along the Okondeka Fault Zone.

The Khorixas Gold Project is situated just 60km west of Osino's Eureka gold project, adjacent to the northern margin of the Damara Orogenic Belt. Khorixas hosts two large-scale surface discoveries called Belmont and K17. The Belmont prospect has a surface gold footprint of approximately 12 × 6km and lies between the regional scale, basin margin, Khorixas Fault and the Belmont Thrust Zone. Calcrete and grab sampling to date have indicated eighteen target areas.

The Ongwe team, previously with Osino Resources (sold to Shanjin International for CAD$368M), has a history of making and advancing gold discoveries in Namibia, including Osino's Twin Hills (currently in construction) and Eureka deposits, and the advancement and sale of Auryx Gold's Otjikoto gold deposit (in production, sold to B2Gold for CAD$180M).

Qualified Person

Carl Joone, BSc. (Hons) is the President and Co-Founder of Ongwe Minerals Inc. and is a registered Professional Natural Scientist with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (Pr. Sci. Nat. No. 172695) and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101. Carl has verified all the data disclosed by plotting and verifying against raw data received. Carl has also reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Dave Underwood"

Chief Executive Officer

CONTACT INFORMATION Ongwe Minerals Inc. Ongwe Minerals Inc. Dave Underwood, Chief Executive Officer Carl Joone, President & Co-Founder Email: dave@ongweminerals.com Email: carl@ongweminerals.com



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Company's future plans or prospects of the Company, including prospects for discovery of mineral resources, the results of future exploration programs, and economic recoverability of mineral resources. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the Company's most recent annual management's discussion and analysis which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.