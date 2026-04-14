Kewaunee Scientific Corporation Appoints Jorge Santos as Vice President of International Sales, Laboratory Products Group

STATESVILLE, N.C., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ: KEQU) today announced the appointment of Jorge Santos as VP - International Sales - Lab Products Group, further strengthening the Company's commercial leadership as it accelerates growth in key global markets. Santos joins Kewaunee as the newest member of the Company's leadership team and will report directly to President and Chief Executive Officer, Thomas D. Hull III.

"Jorge's appointment marks a significant step forward in Kewaunee's growth strategy outside of the North American market," said Thomas D. Hull III, President & Chief Executive Officer of Kewaunee Scientific Corporation. "Historically, Kewaunee's focus outside of the North American market has been primarily within the Indian, Middle East, and Asia Pacific markets, with the Indian market being our largest, most successful market outside of the United States. With the addition of Nu Aire's diverse product portfolio and world class distribution partners into the Kewaunee family, new opportunities for global expansion exist and we are well positioned to take the next step in realizing these opportunities."

"Jorge is an industry veteran based in Madrid, Spain, with a proven track record of delivering high quality laboratory projects worldwide. Jorge joins Kewaunee with over two decades of international commercial and operational leadership, having guided market expansions, built several multi-national sales organizations, and developed high-performing dealer networks across more than 25 countries. His experience spans Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia, making him uniquely positioned to support and further advance Kewaunee's next phase of global growth. His leadership will help accelerate our momentum as we look to capitalize on the capabilities that the combined Kewaunee and Nu Aire portfolio bring to our global customers."

"Kewaunee is uniquely equipped to bring a more complete, integrated laboratory solution to the global market," Hull added. "With Jorge's experience and established relationships across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, our path forward will be forged by strong leadership across our global organization and a clear vision for international expansion."

As Kewaunee's presence expands globally, the Company remains firmly committed to the leadership and focus that have long driven success in its core markets. Domestic sales operations for both Kewaunee and Nu Aire will continue under the leadership of Ryan Noble, Vice President of Sales & Market Development, whose driven and customer-focused approach has been instrumental in maintaining consistent execution, strong engagement, and healthy growth across the Company's key markets. Noble's deep regional expertise and close relationships with Kewaunee's customers and partners remain central to the Company's commercial success.

As the Indian economy continues to represent a robust, long term growth opportunity for the Company, B. Sathyamurthy (Sathya), President of Kewaunee International Group, will continue driving Kewaunee International Group operations. Sathya has spent more than 25 years building and scaling Kewaunee's International Group, helping establish India as an essential market within the Company's global operations. "Sathya and his team have developed a market-leading turnkey capability that has resulted in a solution-focused organization capable of serving customers across multiple end markets that require specialized engineering and furnishing expertise," Hull added. "These turnkey capabilities have set the team apart from the competition and created opportunities to expand the customer base served within India, capitalizing on a rapidly growing economy with significant infrastructure investments planned over the next decade."

Hull further emphasized that the Company's global expansion will continue to be built on strong, market-tailored leadership and focused investment. "We see an exciting opportunity ahead for Kewaunee on the global stage. I believe we have the strongest commercial leadership in the industry, and the addition of Jorge's experience and leadership further strengthens our organization and will help us deepen our presence in the markets where the demand for advanced laboratory environments continues to accelerate."

About Kewaunee Scientific

Founded in 1906, Kewaunee Scientific Corporation is a recognized global leader in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The Company's products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks. The Company's corporate headquarters are located in Statesville, North Carolina. Sales offices are located in the United States, India, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore. Three manufacturing facilities are located in Statesville, serving the domestic and international markets, and one manufacturing facility is located in Bangalore, India, serving the local, Asian, and African markets.

Kewaunee Scientific's newly acquired subsidiary, Nu Aire, Inc. (NuAire), is a leading manufacturer of biological safety cabinets, CO2 incubators, ultralow freezers, and other essential laboratory products that complement the Kewaunee Scientific portfolio. Founded in 1971, NuAire's headquarters and manufacturing facilities are located in Plymouth, Minnesota, with additional manufacturing capabilities located in Long Lake, Minnesota. The Company also maintains a warehouse partnership in the Netherlands and OEM partnerships in China.

Learn more at the companies' websites, located at http://www.kewaunee.com and http://www.nuaire.com/.

This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including statements regarding the Company's future financial condition, results of operations, business operations and business prospects, are forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "predict," "believe" and similar words, expressions and variations of these words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors that could significantly impact results or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to: our ability to realize the benefits anticipated as a result of the NuAire acquisition; competitive and general economic conditions, including disruptions from government mandates, both domestically and internationally, as well as supplier constraints and other supply disruptions; changes in customer demands; technological changes in our operations or in our industry; dependence on customers' required delivery schedules; risks related to fluctuations in the Company's operating results from quarter to quarter; risks related to international operations, including foreign currency fluctuations; changes in the legal and regulatory environment; changes in raw materials and commodity costs; acts of terrorism, war, governmental action, and natural disasters and other Force Majeure events. The cautionary statements made pursuant to the Reform Act herein and elsewhere by us should not be construed as exhaustive. We cannot always predict what factors would cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Over time, our actual results, performance, or achievements will likely differ from the anticipated results, performance or achievements that are expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements, and such difference might be significant and harmful to our stockholders' interest. Many important factors that could cause such a difference are described under the caption "Risk Factors," in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year ended April 30, which you should review carefully, and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. These reports are available on our investor relations website at www.kewaunee.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov . These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document. The Company assumes no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact: Donald T. Gardner III

704/871-3274

SOURCE Kewaunee Scientific Corporation