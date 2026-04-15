LeoVegas AB: LeoVegas Group granted new license in Sweden; launches Tiger sportsbook on GoGoCasino

LeoVegas Group's GoGoCasino brand has been granted a new betting license by the Swedish Gambling Authority. The new vertical is powered by Tiger, marking the continued international rollout of the proprietary sportsbook across the Group's brands and its debut in the Swedish market. GoGoCasino will provide sports fans with enhanced capabilities and exciting features, including daily boosted odds, partial cash-out options, and a best-in-class live betting experience.



The Swedish Gambling Authority (SGA) has granted GoGoCasino a betting license in addition to its existing online gambling license. Consequently, GoGoCasino has launched a new betting vertical in Sweden, powered by the proprietary Tiger sportsbook platform. With the integration of Tiger into GoGoCasino, sports fans in Sweden will benefit from a superior user experience, a fully adaptable bet builder feature, daily boosted odds, partial cash-out options, and a best-in-class live betting experience.

Acquired from Tipico Group in 2024 by MGM Resorts International, LeoVegas Group's parent company, the Tiger sportsbook allows the Group to fully own and drive its technical destiny. LeoVegas Group has continued to invest heavily in the development of the sportsbook, which has already launched in key markets such as Denmark and the Netherlands, as well as in Brazil via BetMGM, the Brazilian joint venture between MGM Resorts International and Grupo Globo.

Adrian Vella, Chief Product and Technology Officer at LeoVegas Group said, "Launching our proprietary sportsbook, Tiger, on our home turf in Sweden is a massive milestone for the entire Group, and I couldn't be more excited. Our teams across the globe have worked tirelessly to continue our international rollout, and this new addition to GoGoCasino will add layers of excitement for players who enjoy the thrills of both casino and betting".

GoGoCasino was first launched in Sweden in 2019, with the aim of attracting casino players looking for a user-friendly experience with an attractive design and innovative features. The brand has since been at the core of LeoVegas Group's casino and live casino offering in the Swedish market.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

Rikard Rinaldo, Director of Corporate Communications

+46 (0) 70 432 7640, press@leovegas.com

About LeoVegas Group

LeoVegas Group is a leading international igaming company with a clear vision to create the world's greatest igaming experience. The Group offers online casino, live casino, and sports betting via 9 brands in 10 jurisdictions. The Group continues to grow rapidly, currently employing over 1,900 people in Europe, including at its headquarters in Stockholm and operations hub in Malta. As one of the most innovative companies in the industry, the Group also invests and develops other igaming companies through its investment arm, LeoVentures. In 2022, LeoVegas Group became a subsidiary of the global entertainment company MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information, visit www.leovegasgroup.com.

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