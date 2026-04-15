Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List - Amendment Notice

DJ Amendment Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Amendment Notice 15-Apr-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF AMENDMENTS TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 15/04/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby amends the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: Blackrock Throgmorton Trust Plc Ordinary Shares of 5p each; fully paid Closed-ended investment funds GB0008910555 -- These should now appear as: Issuer Name: Blackrock Throgmorton Trust Plc Ordinary Shares with "A" rights of 5p each; fully paid Closed-ended investment funds GB00BV5RX929 -- Ordinary Shares with "B" rights of 5p each; fully paid Closed-ended investment funds GB00BV5RXB49 --

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets. SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 423922 EQS News ID: 2308318 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 15, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)