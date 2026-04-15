Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 15-Apr-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 15/04/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: UNITED KINGDOM Debt and 4?% Treasury Gilt due 31/07/2036; fully paid debt-like GB00BWBR1N39 -- securities Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC Market Access Warrants linked to ordinary shares issued by Gemadept Corporation due Securitised GB00BTDGS926 -- 14/04/2027 derivatives Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3410 due 13/04/ Securitised XS3270834651 -- 2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3411 due 13/04/ Securitised XS3270834578 -- 2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3416 due 13/04/ Securitised XS3270834065 -- 2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3414 due 13/04/ Securitised XS3270834149 -- 2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3412 due 13/04/ Securitised XS3270834495 -- 2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3413 due 13/04/ Securitised XS3270834735 -- 2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3415 due 13/04/ Securitised XS3270834222 -- 2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives Issuer Name: COVENTRY BUILDING SOCIETY Regulated 3.000% Series 19 Covered Bonds due 15/04/2032; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and bonds to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess debt-like XS3330164271 -- thereof up to and including EUR199,000) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 423923 EQS News ID: 2308324 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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April 15, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)