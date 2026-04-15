Dustin Group AB: Q2: Organic growth, lower leverage and continued efficiency improvements

Second quarter

Net sales were in line with the comparison period and amounted to SEK 5,481 million (5,480).

Organic sales growth was 4.4 percent (3.7), of which LCP 10.4 percent (6.4) and SMB -10.6 percent (-2.6). Adjusted for the discontinuation of the consumer business, organic growth for SMB was -4.3 percent.

The gross margin was 13.2 percent (13.9).

Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 103 million (110), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 1.9 percent (2.0).

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 42 million (-2,503) including items affecting comparability of SEK -26 million (-55). The comparative quarter includes a non-cash impairment, primarily of goodwill, of SEK -2,500 million.

Profit for the quarter amounted to SEK 15 million (-2,529).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 0.01 (-3.32).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 258 million (180).

Net debt at the end of the period in relation to adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve-month period was 2.7 (5.7).

September 2025-Februari 2026

Net sales increased by 6.9 percent to SEK 10,968 million (10,262).

Organic sales growth was 10.9 percent (-6.6), of which LCP 18.6 percent (-7.0) and SMB -6.9 percent (-5.5).

The gross margin was 13.2 percent (14.1).

Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 186 million (131), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 1.7 percent (1.3).

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 48 million (-2,555), including items affecting comparability of SEK -64 million (-65). The comparative period includes a non-cash impairment, primarily of goodwill, of SEK -2,500 million.

Profit for the period amounted to SEK -11 million (-2,606).

Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK -0.01 (-3.42).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 640 million (138).

"In the second quarter, we report organic growth, strong cash flow and lower leverage, while continuing to streamline and improve the efficiency of our operations. Sales have been particularly strong in the public sector, where the need for upgrades combined with earlier orders, in light of expected price increases and more limited product availability have contributed to the development. Our priorities are now to strengthen sales and customer focus, increasing the pace of strategy execution, and further improving internal efficiency, efforts that lay the foundation for improved profitability and long-term growth", says Samuel Skott, President and CEO at Dustin.

For additional information, please contact:

Fredrik Sätterström, Head of Investor Relations

fredrik.satterstrom@dustin.com, +46 70 510 10 22

Contact person:

Eva Ernfors, Head of Communication

eva.ernfors@dustin.com, +46 70 258 62 94

This information is information that Dustin Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU

Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 8:00 a.m. CEST on April 15, 2026.

About Dustin

Dustin is a leading online based IT partner in the Nordics and Benelux. We help our customers to stay in the forefront by providing them with the right IT solution for their needs.

We offer approximately 280,000 products with related services to companies, the public sector and private individuals. Sales for the financial year 2024/25 amounted to approximately SEK 20.4 billion and just over 90 per cent of the revenues came from the corporate market.

Dustin has around 2,000 employees and has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015, with its headquarters in Nacka Strand just outside the centre of Stockholm.