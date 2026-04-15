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WKN: 886423 | ISIN: US4663131039 | Ticker-Symbol: JBL
Tradegate
15.04.26 | 09:56
261,00 Euro
+0,54 % +1,40
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261,00261,7011:36
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.04.2026 07:00 Uhr
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Sivers Semiconductors AB: Sivers Semiconductors Collaborates With Jabil on Energy Efficient 1.6T Pluggable Optical Transceiver Module

Solution Delivers Exceptional Speeds at 2.5x Lower Energy Footprint for AI Data Centers

Kista, Sweden - April 15, 2026 - Sivers Semiconductors AB (STO:SIVE), a global leader in photonics and wireless technologies, today announced a with Jabil, a global engineering, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions provider. Through this collaboration, Jabil plans to develop a 1.6T linear receive optical (LRO) transceiver module using Sivers' high-performance Distributed Feedback (DFB) lasers. The new pluggable module will provide highly energy efficient optical interconnect speeds to accelerate deployment for next generation hyperscale AI data centers.

According to a LightCounting (Optics for AI clusters, Jan 2025) report, 800G and higher speed optical transceivers will make up 80% of the pluggables market by 2030, which is projected to grow globally to 225M units shipped the same year.

"Energy efficiency is now a hard requirement in AI infrastructure scaling," said Alex McCann, Managing Director for Sivers' Photonics business. "Jabil is an industry leader, and we are excited to supply our high-performance lasers for their ultra-low power 1.6T LRO optical transceivers for AI data centers."


"Our customers are pushing for more bandwidth without increasing power consumption," said Jason Wildt, Vice President and General Manager of Photonics at Jabil. "Working with Sivers will allow us to deliver a 1.6T LRO solution that meets both data center performance and power targets at scale."

The timely collaboration addresses the growing demand for power-efficient, high-performance optical solutions for AI infrastructure. For more information, please visit https://www.sivers-semiconductors.com/.

About Sivers Semiconductors

Sivers Semiconductors is a critical enabler of a greener data economy with energy ef?cient photonics & wireless solutions. Our differentiated high precision laser and RF beamformer technologies help our customers in key markets such as AI Datacenters, SATCOM, Defense and Telecom solve essential performance challenges while enabling a much greener footprint. For additional information, please visit us at: www.sivers-semiconductors.com. (SIVE.ST)

###

Media Contact
Tyler Weiland
Shelton Group
+1-972-571-7834
tweiland@sheltongroup.com

Company Contact
Heine Thorsgaard
CFO
ir@sivers-semiconductors.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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