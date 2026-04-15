Researchers in Spain developed a porous silica anti-reflective coating for solar panels that boosts optical transmission while balancing durability and mechanical stability through optimized sol-gel chemistry.A research team led by Spain's Center for Energy, Environmental and Technological Research (CIEMAT), has developed a novel anti-reflective (AR) coating for use in solar panels. "By jointly tuning pore-forming agent concentration, thermal treatment, and silica precursor chemistry, we show that it is possible to tailor coatings that combine near-unity transmittance with mechanical and environmental ...

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