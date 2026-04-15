Credential compromise attacks allow adversaries to gain unauthorized access to PV systems by stealing or guessing valid login credentials, enabling them to manipulate operations, disrupt monitoring, or take control of critical assets. These attacks can lead to operational instability, reduced energy production, and safety risks, making strong authentication and access control essential for system resilience.Credential compromise cyberattacks are a major category of cyber threats targeting digital and cyber-physical systems that rely on secure access to maintain control and visibility. In PV systems, ...

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