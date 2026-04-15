Free midday electricity schemes aim to shift household demand into periods of high solar PV generation, reducing midday surplus and evening fossil-fuel ramp-up. Research on Australia's Solar Sharer program suggests such incentives could significantly improve renewable utilization, but outcomes depend on consumer behaviour, load shifting, and rebound effects.Free midday electricity is a key tool for encouraging consumers to use appliances and consume more power during hours of strong photovoltaic production, when electricity supply often exceeds demand, creating inefficiencies in the system. By ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...