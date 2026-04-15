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PR Newswire
15.04.2026 09:36 Uhr
166 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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ENGWE Launches ZIP Folding E-Bike Alongside 12th Anniversary Celebration Offers

BERLIN, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global e-bike leader ENGWE today unveils the ENGWE ZIP, a folding electric bike built for high-frequency city commuting, priced at €999 / £899, launching alongside ENGWE's 12th Anniversary campaign featuring a €357 total value package. Designed for the realities of urban life, ZIP addresses everyday commuting challenges-carrying, storing, and charging-while marking ENGWE's official entry into the urban folding bike market.

ZIP shines in portability. Weighing just 16.9 kg, it folds in 3 seconds using ENGWE's patented triple-fold mechanism, making it easy to carry up a flight of stairs, tuck under a desk, or slip into a train carriage. Its 36V 10Ah removable battery provides up to 120 km per charge and doubles as a PD3.0 USB-C power bank, keeping your devices powered while on the move.

Comfort, control, and safety are built into every ride. ZIP features a torque sensor, 250W rear hub motor (40Nm torque), Shimano 7-speed drivetrain, and a shock-absorbing seatpost for a smooth, responsive experience. Hydraulic disc brakes and full waterproofing ensure confidence in any weather, whether weaving through city streets or riding in light rain.

ENGWE ZIP - Your Most Portable Daily Transport

  • Patented Triple-Fold Design: Folds in 3s to suitcase size; fits 3 units in a Model Y trunk.
  • 120km Extended Range: 36V 10Ah LG battery with BMS for a full week of commuting.
  • 100W PD USB-C Output: Mobile workstation; charges iPhone 17 to 50% in 20 mins.
  • 250W Rear Hub Motor: 40Nm torque for balanced handling across city terrains.
  • Torque Sensor & Suspension Seat Post: Natural, fatigue-free pedaling for smooth riding.
  • 16" × 1.95" City Wide Tires: Specialized e-bike tires for superior grip and stability.
  • Shimano 7-Speed Drivetrain: Seamless adaptability for effortless climbing and sprints.
  • Dual Hydraulic Brakes: High-precision stopping power for maximum urban safety.
  • High-Strength Steel Frame: Robust durability in a sleek, ultra-portable profile.

ZIP combines premium performance with unmatched convenience for the modern commuter-easy to carry, fold, and charge, whether on public transit or at the office. During the launch period from April 15 to May 6, ENGWE is offering a total value of €357 in celebration of its 12th Anniversary, featuring an exclusive anniversary gift set alongside a range of special benefits across selected products.

Don't miss these limited-time offers. For more details and updates, visit ENGWE's official website.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2954677/ZIP_______2.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2341757/ENGWE_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/engwe-launches-zip-folding-e-bike-alongside-12th-anniversary-celebration-offers-302740355.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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