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PR Newswire
15.04.2026 10:00 Uhr
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chinadaily.com.cn: Key Twenty Measures of Hainan Province for Business Facilitation and Enterprise Support

HAIKOU, China, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn

Enterprises' high-quality development serves as the micro foundation for China's overall economic development. The business environment is the soil in which enterprises survive and thrive. In a move to foster a market-oriented, world-class business environment governed by a sound legal framework, to advance the high-standard development of the Hainan Free Trade Port, to actively establish an efficient, facilitated and integrated enterprise service system, to foster a reassuring, reliable, and comfortable environment for production and business operation, and to promote enterprises' high-quality development in the Hainan FTP, the following measures are proposed in accordance with relevant laws, regulations and policies:

1. Fulfill responsibilities to promote enterprises' high-quality development.

2. Facilitate regular-based channels for government-enterprise communications and consultations.

3. Optimize "Government-Enterprise Appointment" services.

4. Establish and implement the enterprise service specialist system.

5. Develop a coordinated service mechanism for project attraction, implementation and operation.

6. Implement a "first-inquiry accountability system" for enterprise (project) service specialists.

7. Develop a mechanism for proactively identifying, analyzing and resolving problems.

8. Strengthen the interpretation and implementation of Hainan Free Trade Port policies.

9. Enhance the service quality and efficiency of the general customer service 12345 hotline.

10. Enhancing smart delivery of business support policies.

11. Strengthening compliance guidance services for businesses.

12. Establishing diversified coordination mechanisms for resolving business environment issues.

13. Establishing a fast-track consultation mechanism for urgent business issues.

14. Reducing overall costs of business operations.

15. Strictly regulate enterprise-related administrative law enforcement and supervision in accordance with the law.

16. Reducing redundant government research visits to businesses.

17. Strengthening IT application in enterprise service system.

18. Promoting the establishment of dedicated business service zones.

19. Driving meaningful improvements in administrative efficiency.

20. Actively cultivating a business culture that respects, values and facilitates enterprises.

View full Key Twenty Measures of Hainan Province for Business Facilitation and Enterprise Support

https://en.hainan.gov.cn/englishsite/ilsl/202604/9aa140d18f8841d8ae0e7266c06b1a05.shtml?ddtab=true&ddtab=true

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2956943/Randy_Floyd__an_American_who_has_settled_in_Hainan_and_started_a_business_there__praises_the_island.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/key-twenty-measures-of-hainan-province-for-business-facilitation-and-enterprise-support-302742928.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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