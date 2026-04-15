Infobip reveals a shift in UK business communication, with RCS and Agentic AI enabling richer, conversational experiences

New research from AI-first cloud communications platform Infobip shows that the era of simple, one-way notifications is over. Drawing on data from 628 billion mobile interactions in 2025 and 3.8 trillion messages over the past 20 years, Infobip's Messaging Trends Report 2026 uncovers how UK businesses' interactions with customers have shifted.

Infobip's research reveals that the market is moving towards rich, conversational channels. RCS penetration in the UK has reached 70%, partially fuelled by security concerns on other channels. With rising "smishing" attacks, verified sender markers on RCS are critical for maintaining consumer trust.

While SMS remains a consistent, reliable channel, accounting for 62% of global traffic and growing 27% in the UK, RCS (Rich Communication Services) adoption has skyrocketed in the UK, recording a 174% increase in traffic year-on-year.

The report also found that reliance on a single communication method is in serious decline. Ten years ago, 73% of platform traffic was single channel, but by 2025, this dropped to just 2.3%. Nearly 98% of interactions now span multiple channels.

WhatsApp remains dominant, with 85% penetration in the UK, 5x growth year on year. At the same time, Agentic AI has emerged as the next frontier for UK businesses. Moving beyond simple chatbots, AI agents can now orchestrate autonomous, goal-driven customer journeys across WhatsApp, RCS, and Email.

James Stokes, Head of Enterprise for UK Nordics, said: "Our 20-year dataset makes it clear that the age of single-channel engagement is over. The UK market has shifted towards a diverse ecosystem where brands orchestrate conversations across WhatsApp, RCS, Email, and Voice. In future, engagement will be omnichannel, conversational and increasingly powered by Agentic AI. Businesses understand the necessity to meet customers on the channels they use daily, creating conversational and personal experiences which build trust."

For more, see the full Messaging Trends Report 2026 here.

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip's omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions help businesses overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260415111541/en/

Contacts:

Highbury Communications

Sarah Penney

spenney@highburycomms.com

Infobip

Wendy Schellens

Wendy.SchellensEXT@infobip.com